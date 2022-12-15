Ronald Madanda and Dick Okello have been dropped from the list of International Referees for the year 2023.

Madanda attracted attention for bad reasons last season and was handed a six months ban by FUFA after he was found guilty of mishandling the aborted league match between Onduparaka and KCCA.

For Okello, arguably among the best assistant referees on the continent, it’s a case of failure to meet the international medical standards as he refused to take the mandatory Covid 19 jab stating that his religion deters him from getting vaccinated when he had an opportunity to referee at Afcon.

Dick Okello Credit: John Batanudde

He has previously been part of the officiating teams for high level matches including at the finals of the Afcon U-20, the semi-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and the Caf Champions League final and it’s reported he could have been part of the World Cup in Qatar but for his beliefs.

It was a waste of time considering him for an international slot according to sources from the FA.

Meanwhile, Lucky Kasalirwe takes the place previously occupied by Madanda among the centre referees while Timothy Gumisiriza Karusigarira takes Okello’s slot.

The other new face is Nassolo Elizabeth who replaces Dorcus Atuhaire who was absent during the Fifa fitness test this year while Habiba Naigaga Habiba returns from maternity leave since 2017.

Kampala Region FA General Secretary Isaac Ssengendo and c Fufa deputy referees manager Brian Emmy Nsubuga are the only futsal international referees.

Fufa club licensing officer Ivan Kintu Bayige among those retaining their badges in beach soccer

The complete list of the 24 Ugandan FIFA Certified Referees 2023

Male Centre Referees: Mashood Ssali, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Lucky Razaake Kasalirwe and George Olemu

Male Assistant Referees: Ronald Katenya, Okello Lee, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra, Timothy Gumisiriza Karusigarira

Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Ssengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio and Joel Chote Munyendoh.

Female Centre Referees: Shamirah Nabadda, Habiba Naigaga and Diana Murungi

Female Assistant Referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutony Mutonyi and Elizabeth Nassolo