KCCA Coach Morley Byekwaso says it will be a mistake if his charges underestimated Busoga United who they face on Friday in the penultimate game of the first round.

The Kasasiro lead the table while their day’s opponents sit second from bottom with only seven points at this stage of the league.

“We can’t make a mistake of underestimating Busoga because they have improved in every game and we saw what they did at Wakiso Giants,” said Byekwaso.

“But I believe if we play like the way we have been doing in recent games, we shall win but it’s no walk in the park,” he added.

KCCA have an opportunity to establish a five point gap between them and the chasing pack who are on 24 points since none is in action until Saturday when second placed Vipers host third placed BUL at Kitende.

The hosts will miss the services of suspended Geoffrey Wasswa who could be replaced by Emmanuel Wasswa while Ashraf Mugume is doubtful after picking a knock in the draw at BUL.

They will look to Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Muhammad Shaban and Julius Poloto for goals while Busoga United will look to Dickson Niwamanya and Peter Onzima for inspiration.

Wednesday 14th December 2022

· UPDF FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Friday 16th December 2022

· Maroons FC Vs Express FC, Prison Ground-Luzira (2:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Blacks Power FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· KCCA FC Vs Busoga United FC, MTN Omondi Stadium- Lugogo (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Saturday 17th December 2022

· Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV

· URA FC Vs SC Villa, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground – Mukono (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Arua Hill SC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Barifa Stadium-Arua (4:00 pm)