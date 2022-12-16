Overview: The third place-play off between Croatia and Morocco will take place on Saturday, 17th December 2022 at the Khalifa International stadium. The third place winner will pocket $27M and the fourth side will take home $25M

FIFA World Cup 2022:

Third place play off (Saturday, 17th December)

Croatia Vs Morocco – Khalifa International Stadium – 6:00 PM

Final (Sunday, 18th December):

Argentina Vs France – Lusail Iconic Stadium – 6:00 PM

Argentina’s Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France square off in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This will be on Sunday, 18th December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar (6:00 PM).

The ultimate suspense of this World Cup is about to be revealed as the winner is guaranteed

The first semi-final was between Argentina, the runner-up of the 2014 World Cup, and Croatia, the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup.

The brave Messi once again dedicated a phenomenal performance, scored a penalty kick and assisted, and finally led his team to victory.

With a score of 3-0, they advanced to the finals of the World Cup for the first time in eight years.

Kylian Mbappe is current joint top scorer (alongside Lionel Messi) with 5 goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Credit: FIFA

In the other semi-final, Morocco, the light of Africa and the biggest dark horse of this World Cup, challenged the defending champion France, but the balance of the game was broken in the opening 4 minutes.

Mbappe’s shot was blocked and Theo Hernandez made a supplementary shot break down.

The steady and steady French team scored another goal in the 79th minute, and finally won the game with a 2-0 score and met Argentina in the final.

Meanwhile, the third place-play off between Croatia and Morocco will take place on Saturday, 17th December 2022 at the Khalifa International stadium.

The third placed country will bag $27M as the fourth will earn $27M.

Croatia players ceebrate with goalkeeper Domnik Livakovic | Credit: FIFA

Morocco XI Vs Belgium. The Atlas Lions won 2-0 | Credit: FIFA Credit: FIFA

As the largest digital TV operator in Africa, StarTimes aims to bring the live broadcast of the world’s most exciting football matches to African fans.

UBC TV (channel 201 on antenna decoder / 447 on satellite decoder on StarTimes and StarTimes ON App) on StarTimes platform will bring 3rd Place playoff and the Final.

After the FIFA World Cup, StarTimes will broadcast CHAN competitions featuring Uganda Cranes live effective 13th January to 4th February 2023.

Uganda is in Group B with countries; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Senegal and Ivory Coast.