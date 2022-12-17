There is a common adage that for a team to emerge Champions, you need to win ugly even when you do not play well.

KCCA FC could have not played to people’s expectations this season but at least they have kept the ability to grind results.

Friday’s encounter against Busoga United was not any different but the Kasasiro Boys eventually secured all three points.

Julius Poloto who is slowly finding his footing in the team this season, fired KCCA FC into the lead midway through the first stanza but Busoga United were able to draw the game level before the break through arguably their best player this season, Laban Tibita.

Congolese striker Tshisungu Kankonde came off the bench in the second half to grab the winning goal and help KCCA maintain a firm grip at the summit.

Morley Byekwaso and his charges came into Friday’s game needing a quick response having drawn at BUL in the previous outing.

The start was perfect and the breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Poloto converted from the spot after goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya had brought down Muhammad Shaban in the box.

However, the visitors drew the game level through Tibita who curled the ball way beyond goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

In the second half, Byekwaso was compelled to make several changes including bringing on Kankonde for Shaban in the 63rd minute.

The substitution eventually paid off dividends twelve minutes to full-time with the gangly forward firing home to send the home fans into a frenzy.

KCCA now open a five-point lead ahead of Vipers SC who plan BUL on Saturday in Kitende.

Busoga United on the other hand still remain in the drop zone, second from bottom on 6 points.