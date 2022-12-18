Overview: After winning silver at the previous World Cup in Russia, Croatia once again returned to the podium with a bronze medal as consolation led by their inspirational captain Luka Modric.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Third Place-play off):

Croatia 2-1 Morocco

Croatia finished third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This followed a hard fought 2-1 victory over the tournament dark horses Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday evening during the third place play-off match.

All the three goals in the game arrived in the opening 45 minutes.

Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic scored the goals for Zlatko Dalic’s coached Croatia.

Achraf Dari got the consolation for the African representatives.

Wearing a face-mask, left back Gvardiol opened the scoring with a sweet flying diving header in the 7th minute.

The joy was short-lived with Brest defender Dari’s equalizer two minutes later.

Orsic restored Croatia’s lead with a well curled bend after a text book move for the Croatians in the 42nd minute.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament comes to a grand climax with the finals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 between Argentina and the reigning champions France at the Lusail Iconic stadium.

Both Argentina and France have won the tournament twice.

The Latin Americans lifted the trophy in 1978 and 1986 as France were victorious in 1998 and lately 2018.

Both of France’s victories have been on home soil when they hosted the tournament.