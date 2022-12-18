Overview: Ahhuu Football Club is owned by Ahhuu Barintumye Herbal Clinical Research Limited, based in Kikumbi – Kansuleti, Mityana district.

Ahhuu is an enticing tag on Uganda’s beverage market.

It is the brand product name for Ahhuu Barintumye Herbal Clinical Research Limited, based in Kikumbi – Kansuleti, Mityana district.

On the market, the non-alcoholic products produced range from Safiri Coffee drink, Ahhuu drink, Ahhuu Stamina drink to Ahhuu pot water.

Ahhuu Football Club logo

Ahhuu Drink

Ahhuu pot smoked water

Due to public demand, the company management initiated a football entity that was basically created for recreation, networking and business development.

Until lately, Ahhuu Football Club has been playing recreation football with a couple of internal visits within Mityana district and the surrounding areas.

Hajji Abubaker Sserunkuma, the director of Ahhuu Barintumye Herbal Clinical Research Limited

Leadership:

The team has a shrewd administration led by Hajji Abubaker Sserunkuma as director.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is Sulaiman Kinobe Mwegayegaye. Kinobe works alongside Ashiraf Sserunkuma, Simon Peter, Kennedy Muyanja (team welfare), among others.

The team director Hajji Sserunkuma has a soft spot for the game of football to that extent that he officially took over the management of Hope Foundation in the Mityana Fourth Division, hosting their home matches at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Kinobe sulaiman Mwegayegaye, the CEO at Ahhuu Football Club

Kennedy Muyanja, the Ahhuu FC team welfare

The team head coach is Tonny Kawuki and assisted by Habibu Kimbugwe.

Their captain is Akazi Kibuuka who is deputized by Ramadhan Mpindi.

Ahhuu Football Club captain

Gerald Kakande, a key player at Ahhuu Football Club

The other key players include goalkeeper Isaac Ochung, Fred Mawejje, Julius Muzelwa, Chrispas Kakande, Gerald “Mujimbu” Kakande and Denis Mulungi among others.

Recently, Ahhuu FC also debuted in the Stanbic Uganda Cup, winning 2-0 over Kakiri Football Club as they progressed to the next round of the preliminaries.

The club is destined for higher heights as they work tooth and nail to qualify to the third division, second division (FUFA Big League) and first division (Uganda Premier League) in the tomorow years to come.

Ahhuu Safiri drink