First and second placed KCCA and Vipers will be in action on Tuesday as the league’s first round climaxes with either aiming to finish the year on top spot.

The Kasasiro who lead the log with 29 points make a short trip to Kavumba to face Soltilo Bright Stars while Vipers visit second from bottom side Busoga United at Njeru.

A win for KCCA will ensure they stay at the summit regardless of whatever result the Venoms will post at Busoga United.

KCCA visit Asaph Mwebaze’s men without defender Denis Iguma, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and suspended Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume but in Tshisungu Kankonde, Muhammad Shaban, Allan Okello and Moses Waiswa to inspire them.

Bright Stars have lost the previous two games and will be eager to bounce back after defeats to Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill.

Nelson Ssenkatuka and Hassan Matovu will be vital against their former paymasters.

Back to Njeru, Vipers who sit two points behind KCCA understand that only a win will keep them within sight of the Kasasiro who want to reclaim title from Kitende based side.

Milton Karisa and Cromwell Rwothomio will be the goal hunters for the visitors while the hosts will look to Dickson Niwamanya and Taban Tibita for inspiration.

At Wakissha, Arua Hill visit Wakiso Giants in a fixture where Gadafi Wahab, Geriga Atendele, Faizul Ibrahim and Coach Livingstone Mbabazi face former paymasters.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Gadafi host draw specialists URA at Kakindu in an early kick off.

Tuesday 20th December 2022

· Gaddafi FC Vs URA FC, Kakindu Stadium- Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Busoga United FC Vs Vipers SC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso (4:00 pm)

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs KCCA FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground- Wakiso (4:00pm)

Wednesday 21st December 2022

· Express FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs UPDF FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· BUL FC Vs Maroons FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)