2022 KCCA FC Fans Gala:

Winner : Team Masiko – 74 Points

: Team Masiko – 74 Points 2nd : Team Ssali – 68 Points

: Team Ssali – 68 Points 3rd : Team Ssimbwa – 55 Points

: Team Ssimbwa – 55 Points 4th: Team Latigo – 53 Points

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club successfully held their annual fans’ sports gala on Sunday, 18th December 2022 at the MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo in Kampala.

The club patron Salongo Elias Lukwago, who is also the Lord Mayor of Kampala city was the chief guest.

Lord Mayor Lukwago graced the gala with members of his family.

Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago and members of his family arrives at MTN Omondi stadium Lugogo

Fans thronged the stadium as early as 6 AM for their day of socializing, exercising and networking.

Club legends Baker Masiko, Sam Ssimbwa, Paul Ssali and John Latigo had teams named after them for the fun-games.

All these legends were present to witness first hand as their teams competed in the different fun games.

L-R: Sam Ssimbwa, Paul Ssali and Baker Masiko in attendance at the MTN Omondi stadium during the KCCA FC fans gala

The sack race at the KCCA FC fans gala

The tug-of-war competition

Team Latigo during the tug-of-war competition

These fan games included the exciting Tug-of-war, football (6 aside and a lady), athletics (100M, mixed and short relay), three-legged race, egg on spoon race, bottle carrying on the head, blind fold water filling competition, among others.

By close of business, team Baker Masiko were declared champions, earning Shs 1,800,000 as cash reward.

Team Masiko accumulated as many as 74 points. Team Ssali followed with 68 points, Team Ssimbwa (55 points) and Team Latigo (53 points).

The fans and invited guests wined and dined courtesy of the club management and sponsor, MTN Uganda.

Three-legged race at the 2022 KCCA FC fans gala

A blind folded fan engages in the water filling competition

Several club officials led by the vice chairperson Aggrey Ashaba, Anisha Muhoozi (Chief Executive Officer) and others witnessed the smooth progress of the gala right from the limbering drills to the prize giving ceremony.

We are on the right trajectory. The momentum generated from the fans. This is a point where we are headed. KCCA FC was set to be the number one fans’ club. The future is bright. We are doing everything as leaders to register the more success, improve infrastructure (stadium). Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, KCCA FC Patron

The egg on spoon competition excited many fans during the 2022 KCCA FC fans gala

Such activities as the annual fans sports gala bring the management closer to the fans. Also, the fans feel appreciated after their loyalty to the club over time through such games at the gala. This is a platform as well to know each other better through socializing and networking. It is still work in progress to involve more fans and grow the fan base for the club. Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

KCCA Football Club CEO Anisha Muhoozi

I thank the organizers who have organized this fans gala. To be appreciated when you are alive is a great thing. I encourage the present players to remain focused and work hard. Baker Masiko, KCCA FC Legend

An ardent female fan excited by the proceedings during the 2022 KCCA FC fans’ sports gala

The short relay competition for the children

Father Christmas entertained and engaged the children

Meanwhile, there was a giant screen for the fans to the watch the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup grand finale between Latin Americans Argentina and 2018 world champions France.

Argentina won the trophy following a 4-2 post-match penalty victory over France that came after a 3-all stalemate in 120 minutes of action-packed football.

Former KCCA and Uganda Cranes payer Hassan Wasswa Mawanda Biruma (middle) featured for team Latigo

Team Masiko won Shs 1,800,000. Team Ssali (Shs 1,000,000), Ssimbwa got Shs 700,000 and Latigo (Shs 500,000).