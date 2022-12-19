Highlight: The Lions Cup, pitting Uganda's most successful clubs - Heathens and Kobs - will be played on January 28 in the first round and on Fools' Day April 1 in the second.

After a tense Uganda Cup final in Entebbe last weekend that closed the 2022 rugby year, Stanbic Black Pirates and Heathens will face each other in 2023’s opening fixture next month.

This will be at the Sea Robbers’ home in Bweyogerere during the first matchday of the 2023 rugby premier league on Saturday, January 14.

— Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) December 19, 2022

Newly-promoted outfit Walukuba Barbarians will face fourteen-time champions, Kobs, in the other headline tie of the opening matchday. Walukuba replaced Warriors who suffered relegation from the top tier for the first time in their history.

In the first round, the Makerere derby, arguably the toughest derby in the country, will be played the following month on February 4, 2023. At the end of February on the 25th, the Jinja Derby between Walukuba and Hippos will be played at the former’s home ground.

The Lions Cup, pitting Uganda’s most successful clubs – Heathens and Kobs – will be played on January 28 in the first round and on Fools’ Day April 1 in the second.

The thirty-third edition of this national championship launched in 1990 – will conclude on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with an always-epic clash between Kobs and Pirates at Legends.

Heathens captain Michael Wokorach lifts 2022 league trophy

