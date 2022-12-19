Referee John Bosco Kalibbala has been handed a fifteen year (15) ban from all football activities after being found guilty for breaching FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code.

“The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee analysed the evidence on the file namely the CAF Match Integrity Report for Match No. 59 Tooro United v UPDF played on 30th November 2021, investigation into Match No. 90 Gaddafi FC Vs Onduparaka FC played on 21st December 2021 as well as his own admissions and established that in the matches mentioned above and on other numerous occasions, Mr. Kalibbala received financial gain in return for influencing the outcome of the matches,” read a statement on the Fufa website.

Tooro United 2-4 UPDF (30.11.21)

In the game between Tooro United and UPDF, Kalibbala awarded four penalties with both sides getting two and the army side won 4-2 away at Buhinga.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe (UPDF) and Hussein Mwanje (Tooro United) found the net from the spot kicks awarded.

Ahimbisibwe dispatched his first on 17 minutes before Mwanje responded eight minutes later.

Mwanje then handed Tooro their first and only lead of the game from his second penalty in the first minute of first half additional time.

Two minutes later, the visitors drew level through Ahimbisibwe second penalty to ensure the game is level at halftime.

In the second half, Frank Yiga and Ambrose Kigozi scored for the army side to put icing on the cake.

Gaddafi 2-2 Onduparaka (21.12.2021)

In this eventful clash, Kalibbala awarded three penalties and when two of them were missed, he ordered a retake.

Shaban Muhammad gave Onduparaka a 13th minute lead before defender Jamaldine Buchochera equalised ten minutes later.

Kalibbala then awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute which Hassan Musana missed but it was retaken as the referee adjudged goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga to be off the line with Musana netting the second.

It was time for Onduparaka to get their own penalty and like Musana, Shaban saw his effort saved by Ronald Mutebi but Kalibbala ordered it retaken and this time, Nathan Oloro scored to draw the game level.

Musana had a chance to win it for Gaddafi after he got another penalty but it was saved by Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.