Busoga United pulled off a surprising victory over Vipers SC in the final round of the first round of the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League.

In a game where Vipers struggled to find the breakthrough, Busoga United eventually earned maximum points with the goal coming at the end of the game.

This was the second loss for Vipers this season, having lost to KCCA FC earlier on in the season.

Ibrahim Kayiwa, a former Vipers player scored the solitary strike, coming two minutes into added time.

Throughout the entire game, Busoga marched Vipers and had efforts at goal just as the visitors.

Despite winning, the Kingsmen remain second from bottom on nine points while the Venoms on the other hand end the first round in second place on 27 points.

The second round is expected to resume in February next year.