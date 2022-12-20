Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has revealed why Vipers SC striker Yunus Sentamu is not part of the team summoned for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Coach Milutin Sredojevic speaking during the press conference.

While naming the provisional squad on Tuesday at FUFA Complex, Micho indicated Ssentamu turned down the call.

“I gave Yunus Ssentamu the first opportunity on the National Team eight years ago. He scored three goals at the CHAN tournament in South Africa and I know his abilities,” he stated.

Uganda Cranes training at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: AMINAH BABIRYE / Kawowo Sports

“We reached out to him and extended the opportunity to play at CHAN in Algeria but told me he will not be able due to personal reasons. I respected his decision and hope that he will be available for the next engagements. He wished us well and I always call him my assistant,” Micho revealed.

The Serbian tactician also explained why Allan Okello is not eligible to play despite featuring in the local league.

“Unfortunately, Allan (Okello) cannot play for Uganda at CHAN because he is on loan from Paradou AC. Therefore, he is fully considered a player of Paradou and not KCCA FC where he is playing on loan.”

Allan Okello | Credit: John Batanudde

The 35-man squad named will embark on preparations for the biennial tournament starting on Wednesday, 21st December.

The final tournament in Algeria is slated to take place between 13th January to 4th February next year.

It should be noted that the tournament features national teams consisting of players currently playing in their respective domestic leagues.

Prior to the tournament, Uganda will have a training camp in Tunisia with three or four friendlies lined up.

However, the teams that Uganda Cranes will face in the pre-tournament have not been revealed.

Uganda is pooled in Group B alongside DR Congo, Senegal, and Ivory Coast

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Ssemakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa), Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC)

Midfielders: Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hussein Ssenoga (Express FC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Kagawa Ssenoga (KCCA FC), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants FC), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Cromwell Rwothomio (Vipers SC)