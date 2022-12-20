Overview: Some of the major challenges facing Kilembe Mines Golf Club include the heavy encroachment and trespassing that is visible on the course, lack of course maintenance machinery, a dilapidated clubhouse, and few memberships necessary to keep the club afloat.

The annual Kilembe Mines Golf Club chairman’s putter tournament was successfully held at the vast par 73 golfing facility, situated on the foot of Snow-capped Rwenzori and neighboring queen Elizabeth national park.

Habib Kissande and Lillian Koowe were the overall men and women respective winners in the gross category.

Kissande scored 1-under 72 to beat the rest of the field that had over 50 golfers.

On the other hand, Koowe, a member at Toro club in Fort Portal scored 14 over (87) to topple the female cluster.

Both winners were rewarded with trophies and other prizes that included a 13KG Stabex cooking gas, 100,000 Stabex fuel Voucher, a crate of Tusker Malt, and Coca-Cola apiece.

A golfer follows the flight of the ball in Kasese

Other top performers:

Groups (Nett):

Toro Club’s Charles Lwanga won group A men with 2-under 71 (nett), a stroke better than Amon Bwambale.

In group B, (handicap 10 – 18), Kilembe’s Wilfred Kusemererwa was champion with with 2-over 75, three strokes better than Kabale’s Emmanuel Kamugisha (78).

Another Kilembe Mines’ golfer James Asaba won group C with 72 (nett), a stroke ahead of Mbarara club’s JB Tumusiime who played level par.

Ladies:

Lillian Koowe was overall winner gross winner for the ladies. Edrae Kagombe (Mbarara) scored 77 (nett) to win group A women as Toro’s Janet Kabyonga (83) was runners up.

B (21 – 54 Handicap):

Aisha Kansiime from Kabale club scored 70 (nett) to triumph in group B ladies (handicap 21-54) as Toro’s Jill Pinda (86) was runners up.

Jill Pinda putts at the Kilembe Mine Gof Course during the chairman’s putter

SENIORS (55+ years):

Peter Obita (Kilembe) scored 5-over 78 (nett) to win the seniors cluster (55 years and above).

Toro’s AK Abdul Mayanja (90) was runners up in the senior’s category.

Addressing golfers and other guests during the prize giving presentation and dinner at the 19th hole, Ronald Kwikiriza, the chairman of Kilembe Mines Golf club lauded his entire executive for the robust fight in working together on the strategy of reinvigorating the golf course over the first year of their term of office.

During this period, the Kilembe Mines Golf club has been able to make the entire 18holes playable and hosted a couple of tournaments such as the Putter, and the Helmet cup that is traditionally played between Kilembe and Entebbe Golf clubs. I urge the different golfers and non-golfers to apply for membership in the club which can help to raise the finances to maintain, protect and develop this course. Ronald Kwikiriza, chairman – Kilembe Mines Golf Club

Golf action at Kilembe Mines Golf Course in Kasese

Kwikiriza also reinterred the major challenges facing this formerly prestigious club mainly the heavy encroachment and trespassing that is visible on the course, lack of course maintenance machinery, a dilapidated clubhouse, and few memberships necessary to keep the club afloat.

Therefore, the chairman outlined recovery plans for the immediate interventions to elevate the club to playable levels of Entebbe and Uganda Golf clubs courses, and the long term goal of elevating the golf course to a championship course ready to host PGA events.

He also informed all in attendance of the recent developments with the new board of Kilembe mines LTD who visited the club earlier in October 2022, and gave formal go ahead to formalize custody of the course to golfers, so as to provide a stable investment environment that shall allow appropriate investments into the golf course by the different stakeholders, that shall work in partnership with Kilembe Mines Golf Club.

The Chairman, alongside the club life time Captain Eng. Gadi Musasizi gave an update on the progress of the efforts being done towards elevating the course into championship course, able to host PGA events, and especially the DP world tour for the first time in Uganda.

Teeing off at Kilembe Mines Golf Club – Kasese

Kilembe Mines Golf Club is working with a top Golf Consultant Eddie Bullock, and Jeremy Slessor the Managing Director of The European Golf Design Company (EDG)- the official golf course designers of the European tour, and Ryder Cup Europe, who have undertaken multiple desk top reviews of the golf course and its location, and requested the club to provide; Topographic mapping as per the technical information provided by EDG and the total acreage available to expand the course. The information shall enable EDG to compete the desktop determination on the size requirements for a PGA course (75 ha. and above), ahead of (and activate) their physical, technical travel to Uganda in early 2023, once the preliminary studies are positive. Ronald Kwikiriza, Chairman Kilembe Mines Golf Club

The chairman applauded Isaiah Mwesige of AFRIYEA Golf academy for bridging Kilembe Mines Golf Club and Bullock, and the chain of events that have rapidly facilitated multiple meetings with the club’s future European strategic partners.

The chief guest was JB Tumusiime; also the Patron of Kilembe Mines Golf club and a trustee of the Uganda Golf Union.

Tumusiime added his voice to that of Chairman of Mbarara Sports club Francis Kyegarikye, and Frank Kirungi Chairman Toro golf club in forming the western golf corridor which could help the clubs of western Uganda to uplift each other in various ways, especially on raising course maintenance fees.

Putting at Kilembe Mines Golf Course

He further appreciated the club management for the good strides being made, and pledged his total support, and that of the Uganda Golf Union in supporting Kilembe, and especially in ensuring that Kilembe gets to host the Uganda open in 2024, as a way of boosting its recovery.

Tumusiime informed guests that the Uganda Golf Union has a Presidential directive to the Uganda Police Force, to protect all golf courses in the country from encroachment, and trespassing, and requested club management to pick up a copy of the letter, and report all encroachers, and trespassers to the Uganda Police force immediately.

The Member of Parliament for Sheema Municipality, Sheema District, the Hon. Dickson Kateshumbwa was among the golfers that took to the field, and playing at Kilembe for his very first time.

He pledged to join the club as a member, and to rally fellow hoteliers, and tourism stakeholders, to ensure urgent restoration of the golf course, that will see Uganda start to be marketed as a top golf destination.

He was delighted there is such a hidden gem, in this tourism corridor.

Professional golfers Tadeo Gaita Rodell, Robert Happy, Adolf Muhumuza and Richard Baguma were available to help in the organization of this tournament that had golfers from as far as Kabale Sports club in southwestern Uganda, Uganda Golf Club in central, and Mbarara and Toro club from the West.

Sponsors:

The major sponsors of the tournament entailed Stabex International Ltd under their flagship Stabex fuel, Cooking Gas, and TexOils, GEMS International LTD a Ugandan SME dealing in mining & logistics who provided all the fuel required to prepare the golf course for the day to put the course in a fair state of play which enabled the players to return considerate scores.

Other partners included Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand and Century bottling company under the flagship brand, Coca Cola, Next Media Services under the NBS Sport Television channel.

Golfers wined and dined with a live band performance that entertained throughout the night.

The two next events are the Kasese Ladies Open in February 2023, and in April the Helmet Cup, which is contested between Entebbe Golf Club, and Kilembe Mines Golf club, in the past supported by Hima Cement.

Detailed Results:

Men:

Overall winner Gross: Habib Kissande – 72 (-1)

Groups (Nett):

A (0 – 09 Handicap):

Winner: Charles Lwanga (Toro club) – 71 (-2)

Runners-up: Amon Bwambale (Toro club) – 72(-1)

B (10 – 18 Handicap):

Winner: Wilfred Kusemererwa (Kilembe) – 75 (+2)

Runners-up: Emmanuel Kamugisha (Kabale) – 78 (+5)

C (19 – 54 Handicap):

Winner: James Asaba (Kilembe) – 72 (-1)

Runners-up: JB Tumusiime (Mbarara) – 73 (E)

Ladies:

Overall winner Gross: Lillian Koowe (Toro) – 87 (+14)

GROUPS (Nett):

A (0 – 20 Handicap):

Winner: Edrae Kagombe (Mbarara) – 77 (+4)

Runners-up: Janet Kabyonga (Toro) – 83 (+10)

B (21 – 54 Handicap):

Winner: Aisha Kansiime (Kabale) – 70 (-3)

Runners-up: Jill Pinda (Toro) – 86 (+13)

SENIORS (55+ years):

Winner: Peter Obita (Kilembe) – 78 (+5)