Overview: The purpose of the Union of Uganda Junior Football Clubs Football (UJUFOC) football camp is to help provide a platform for young footballers to showcase and develop their talents

Union of Uganda Junior Football Clubs Football Camp 2022:

Reporting Day & Screening : Tuesday, 27 th December

: Tuesday, 27 December Categories : U-10, U-13, U-15, U-17

: U-10, U-13, U-15, U-17 Venue : Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi

: Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi Registration Fee: 150,000/=

The Union of Uganda Junior Football Clubs Football (UJUFOC) has organized a children’s football camp effective on Monday, 27th December, 2022.

There will be four different age categories to be competed in ranging from the U-10, U-13, U-15 to the U-17.

This football camp will be held at the Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi in Busiro South, Wakiso District.

The registration fee for the teams willing to participate is fixed at Ug.Shs 150,000/=.

According to the organizing executive, there will be accommodation for 15 players and 2 officials per team.

For every extra player or official to be accommodated, there will be an additional Ug.shs 20,000/= per person.

The teams have been urged to come with their own beddings (mattress, bed sheets and blankets).

The screening of players will commence on the 27th December 2022 at Uganda Clays Playground.

All the FIFA rules will apply modified by special tournament rules and regulations.

One of the modified tournament rules is that a player shall not play for more than one age group.

Young children in a football game. The Union of Uganda Junior Football Clubs Football (UJUFOC) football camp will take place at Uganda Clays playground, Kajjansi | Credit: David Isabirye

The chairperson of the local organizing committee is coach Ali.

He will work alongside an experienced team of trusted football enthusiasts as former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sserumaga (finance), Jamiru Ssedugga (secretary) and Jajja Moze (welfare).

“The purpose of the Union of Uganda Junior Football Clubs Football (UJUFOC) football camp is to help provide a platform for young footballers to showcase and develop their talents” Jamiru Ssedugga, the secretary on the organizing team revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Prizes:

The winning teams per category will be rewarded with trophies, gold medals and a set of jerseys apiece.

The runners up will get pairs of training bibs and balls.