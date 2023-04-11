Overview: NCBA Bank was the main sponsor of the tournament that had children from Uganda, Kenya, Spain, United States of America (USA), Tanzania, Nigeria, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others.

The 2023 NCBA Junior Golf championship successfully climaxed at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.

Over 100 junior golfers from 6 years and under up to 17-year-olds took part in the two-day championship organized by US Golf Kids.

Top performers:

In the boy’ 6 and under category, Ashton O’Kola championed with 70, ahead of James Tino Macakiage (80) and Bongu Surya (85).

Boys 7:

Kenyan Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai won in the boys’ 7 age bracket with 71.

Uganda’s Dante Kawalya scored 96 to come second, ahead of Shah Shay Jinal (126).

Girls 8 & Under:

The girls’ age category of 8 and under was won by Aarna Mengi (80) ahead of Leticia Mwangale (87) and Irene Asiyo (87).

Boys 8:

Reel Paren championed the boys’ 8 years cluster with 79 ahead of Jackson Alexander (88) and Ladak Mikhail (94).

“I want to thank my mother for caddying me, reading me the line and giving the courage to play. I also want to thank my brother for giving me the company” Reel said in his victory speech.

Boys 9:

Only one player, Ethan Kabenge featured in the boys’ 9 years category with 238.

Ethan Kabenge winner of the boys U9 category delivers his message

Girls 9-10:

The winner in the girls’ 9-10 years’ category was Ashley Gachora with a score of 86.

Sang Pendo scored 107 over two days to claim second place ahead of Ali Krishnavi Kaifiya (129).

Boys 10:

Jordan Van Rooyen scored 172 to topple the rest of the crop in the boys’ 10 years’ cluster.

Rooyen was a stroke better than Josh Kabukala (173) as Lukas Kampa settled for third place (179).

Boys 11:

The winner in the boys’ 11 years’ category was Oliver Leonardo from Spain.

Leonardo scored 160, ten strokes better than Kahir Ladak (170) and Shay Chauhan (173).

Oliver Leonardo is congragulated by NCBA Bank MD Mark Muyobo

Girls 11-12:

The girls’ category in the 11-12 bracket was won by Marya Nyambura Nguitigu, ahead of Pasha Nkini and Simaloi Mbeya.

Boys 12:

The winner of the boy’s 12 years category was Aidan Gachora with 176 ahead of L. Nshekanabo (240).

Girls 13-14:

Audrey Gachora championed the girls’ 13 to 14 years cluster with 166. Mercy Ssebaggala came second with 173 and Pauline Kagoro was third with 231.

Boys 13-14:

In the boys’ 13-14 years age group, Pius Ochieng was winner with 156, three strokes ahead of Sharma Kushagra (159) as Ivan Nalima settled for third place (198).

“I thank my coach Flavia Namakula for guiding me. I give appreciation to management of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa for allowing us to practice on the course” Ochieng noted.

Reagan Akena follows the flight of his ball after swinging off

Boys 15-18:

Uganda national team junior captain Reagan Akena won the 15-18 years age category with 154, a stroke better than Juma Abiti (155).

Ibrahim Ssemakula came third with 157.

Reagan Akena with his speech

“I thank the management of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa for hosting the course. I thank my coach (Flavia Namakula), the tournament sponsors and everyone who did something to make the tournament a success” Akena remarked.

Girls 15-18:

Vivian Achen came top of the girls’ 15-18 years cluster with 175, a stroke better than Frista Birabwa (176). Tokollo Dhlamini was third with 183.

Vivian Acen (holding microphone) with her speech

Side-bets:

The child-parents’ category was won by the Matisko duo of Moses (parent) and Banza (child) with a total of 32 gross.

The nearest to the pin contest was won by Palish while Emmanuel Wol took the character, perservence accolade.

Viven Acen took the putting challenge. Lowest round of 39 was won by Ann.

Putting challenge at the 2023 NCBA Juniors Golf championship

The players earned different levels of priority status, a stepping stone to qualify for other U.S kids Golf major championships including regional, international, world or World Teen championships.

NCBA Bank was the main sponsor of the tournament that had children from Uganda, Kenya, Spain, United States of America (USA), Tanzania, Nigeria, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others.

A young golfer gives her speech during the closing ceremony of the 2023 NCBA Junior golf championship

