She Cranes provisional squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup has been named.

The squad consists of 30 players including the three foreign-based players Mary Nuba, Peace Proscovia and Stella Oyella.

Training will start on Monday, April 17th with the home-based players taking part.

The World Cup will be played at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

She Cranes were drawn into Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore. They will start the tournament with a fixture against Singapore.

The Provisional Squad

Shooters

  • Namulumba Christine Kango (Prisons Netball Club)
  • Sera Zam (NIC)
  • Aguti Godlive (UPDF)
  • Asinah Kabendela (Weyonje)
  • Amoding Harriet (Weyonje)
  • Irene Eyaru (KCCA)
  • Nassanga Shadia (KCCA)
  • Mary Nuba Cholhok (Loughborough Lightning, UK)
  • Peace Proscovia (Storm Surrey, UK)
  • Oyella Stella (Sirens, Scotland)

Midcourt Players

  • Baagala Margret (NIC)
  • Akello Malisera (Prisons)
  • Nakibuule Joyce (Prison)
  • Nakiyunga Sarah (NIC)
  • Lunkuse Norah (KCCA)
  • Najjuka Annet (KCCA)
  • Achola Lillian (Weyonje)
  • Nantumbwe Victoria (NIC)
  • Amiya Penlop (NIC)

Defenders

  • Kadondi Faridah (Weyonje)
  • Hanisha Muhammed (KCCA)
  • Nassaka Shakirah (Weyonje)
  • Nakitto Christine (KCCA)
  • Kayeny Privas (NIC)
  • Nassaazi Bashira (UCU)
  • Nanfuka Stella (Prisons)
  • Asingo Viola (Prisons)
  • Nalule Flavia (Police)
  • Tausi Mumena (Prisons)
  • Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA)
Technical Team

  • Head Coach: Mugerwa Fred
  • Assistant Coach: Namuddu Sarah
  • Assistant Captain: Irene Eyaru

