She Cranes provisional squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup has been named.

The squad consists of 30 players including the three foreign-based players Mary Nuba, Peace Proscovia and Stella Oyella.

Training will start on Monday, April 17th with the home-based players taking part.

The World Cup will be played at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

She Cranes were drawn into Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore. They will start the tournament with a fixture against Singapore.

The Provisional Squad

Shooters

Namulumba Christine Kango (Prisons Netball Club)

Sera Zam (NIC)

Aguti Godlive (UPDF)

Asinah Kabendela (Weyonje)

Amoding Harriet (Weyonje)

Irene Eyaru (KCCA)

Nassanga Shadia (KCCA)

Mary Nuba Cholhok (Loughborough Lightning, UK)

Peace Proscovia (Storm Surrey, UK)

Oyella Stella (Sirens, Scotland)

Midcourt Players

Baagala Margret (NIC)

Akello Malisera (Prisons)

Nakibuule Joyce (Prison)

Nakiyunga Sarah (NIC)

Lunkuse Norah (KCCA)

Najjuka Annet (KCCA)

Achola Lillian (Weyonje)

Nantumbwe Victoria (NIC)

Amiya Penlop (NIC)

Defenders

Kadondi Faridah (Weyonje)

Hanisha Muhammed (KCCA)

Nassaka Shakirah (Weyonje)

Nakitto Christine (KCCA)

Kayeny Privas (NIC)

Nassaazi Bashira (UCU)

Nanfuka Stella (Prisons)

Asingo Viola (Prisons)

Nalule Flavia (Police)

Tausi Mumena (Prisons)

Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA)

Technical Team

Head Coach: Mugerwa Fred

Assistant Coach: Namuddu Sarah

Assistant Captain: Irene Eyaru