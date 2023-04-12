She Cranes provisional squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup has been named.
The squad consists of 30 players including the three foreign-based players Mary Nuba, Peace Proscovia and Stella Oyella.
Training will start on Monday, April 17th with the home-based players taking part.
The World Cup will be played at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.
She Cranes were drawn into Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore. They will start the tournament with a fixture against Singapore.
The Provisional Squad
Shooters
- Namulumba Christine Kango (Prisons Netball Club)
- Sera Zam (NIC)
- Aguti Godlive (UPDF)
- Asinah Kabendela (Weyonje)
- Amoding Harriet (Weyonje)
- Irene Eyaru (KCCA)
- Nassanga Shadia (KCCA)
- Mary Nuba Cholhok (Loughborough Lightning, UK)
- Peace Proscovia (Storm Surrey, UK)
- Oyella Stella (Sirens, Scotland)
Midcourt Players
- Baagala Margret (NIC)
- Akello Malisera (Prisons)
- Nakibuule Joyce (Prison)
- Nakiyunga Sarah (NIC)
- Lunkuse Norah (KCCA)
- Najjuka Annet (KCCA)
- Achola Lillian (Weyonje)
- Nantumbwe Victoria (NIC)
- Amiya Penlop (NIC)
Defenders
- Kadondi Faridah (Weyonje)
- Hanisha Muhammed (KCCA)
- Nassaka Shakirah (Weyonje)
- Nakitto Christine (KCCA)
- Kayeny Privas (NIC)
- Nassaazi Bashira (UCU)
- Nanfuka Stella (Prisons)
- Asingo Viola (Prisons)
- Nalule Flavia (Police)
- Tausi Mumena (Prisons)
- Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA)
Technical Team
- Head Coach: Mugerwa Fred
- Assistant Coach: Namuddu Sarah
- Assistant Captain: Irene Eyaru