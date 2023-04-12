Wednesday April 12, 2022

Kavumba Recreation Ground, 3pm

BUL coach Simeon Masaba and his captain George Kasonko have nothing but maximum respect for Police who they face on the first quarter final in the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Wednesday.

The cup holders are not in good form at the moment especially in the league where they have gone six games without victory but they are optimistic of progress past the Fufa Big League side.

“They are an experienced side despite playing in the Big League at the moment,” both Kasonko and his coach told the club media.

Kasonko has called on his teammates to step up since the cup competitions offer no second chances.

“There are no second chances in the Uganda Cup, so we must score the goals and win the game. We need everyone to turn up and push for that.”

BUL won the competition last year after beating league champions Vipers 3-1 at Masindi.

Other quarter final fixtures

STANBIC UGANDA CUP – quarterfinals fixtures

Friday 14th: Vipers vs Calvary – Kitende

Saturday 15th: Adjumani TC FC vs Express FC – Paridi Stadium

Sunday 16th: Soltilo Bright Stars vs KCCA FC – Kavumba