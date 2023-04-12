The 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign is in the business end with a few games left to the end of the season. The race to claim the title is virtually amongst three clubs namely; SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.
SC Villa who have surprised everyone remain top of the table at the moment and they hope to claim their first league title since 2004. The Jogoos are in fine form, winning nine of their previous eleven leagues games. However, the remaining seven games will define the fate for the Blues, either to break the jink or continue with the trophy drought.
KCCA FC have stalled in the previous games and their aspirations to win the league get challenges every passing matchday. What will matter is how the Lugogo based react in their next games.
Vipers SC on the other hand are playing catch-up and with four games in hand on SC Villa, the Venoms believe the title is still within their reach. Whether they will be able to negotiate past the pilled game schedule is a discussion for another day.
What is interesting is that all the aforementioned three have to face themselves between now and May.
Here are the fixtures for SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.
SC Villa Remaining Fixtures
- 19th April 2023 – SC Villa vs Arua Hill SC – Muteesa II Stadium
- 23th April 2023 – KCCA FC vs SC Villa – MTN Omondi Stadium
- 29th April 2023 – SC Villa vs Vipers SC – Muteesa II Stadium
- 2nd May 2023 – Maroons FC vs SC Villa – Prisons Ground
- 9th May 2023 – SC Villa vs Blacks Power – Muteesa II Stadium
- 16th May 2023 – UPDF FC vs SC Villa – Bombo Miltary Barracks Ground
- 20th May 2023- SC Villa vs URA FC – Muteesa II Stadium
KCCA FC remaining fixtures
- 19th April 2023 – URA FC vs KCCA FC – Mehta Stadium
- 23th April 2023 – KCCA FC vs SC Villa – MTN Omondi Stadium
- 29th April 2023 – Gaddafi FC vs KCCA FC – Kakindu Stadium
- 3rd May 2023 – KCCA FC vs Onduparaka FC – MTN Omondi Stadium
- 13th May 2023 – Express FC vs KCCA FC – Muteesa II Stadium
- 16th May 2023 – KCCA FC vs BUL FC – MTN Omondi Stadium
- 20th May 2023 – Busoga United vs KCCA FC –Kakindu Stadium
- 27th May 2023 – KCCA FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC –MTN Omondi Stadium
- Date to be determined – Vipers SC vs KCCA FC – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
Vipers SC remaining fixtures
- 19th April 2023 – UPDF FC vs Vipers SC – Bombo Miltary Barracks Ground
- 22nd April 2023 – Vipers SC vs URA – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- 25th April 2023 – Arua Hill SC vs Vipers SC –Barifa Stadium
- 29th April 2023 – SC Villa vs Vipers SC – Muteesa II Stadium
- 2nd May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Gaddafi – St. Mary Stadium, Kitende
- 12th May 2023 – Onduparaka FC vs Vipers SC – Greenlight Stadium
- 16th May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Express FC – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- 20th May 2023 – BUL FC vs Vipers SC – Kakindu Stadium
- 27th May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Busoga United FC – St. Mary’s Stadium
- Date to be determined – Vipers SC vs KCCA FC – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- Date to be determined – Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs Vipers SC – Kavumba Recreation Ground