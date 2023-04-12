The 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign is in the business end with a few games left to the end of the season. The race to claim the title is virtually amongst three clubs namely; SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.

SC Villa who have surprised everyone remain top of the table at the moment and they hope to claim their first league title since 2004. The Jogoos are in fine form, winning nine of their previous eleven leagues games. However, the remaining seven games will define the fate for the Blues, either to break the jink or continue with the trophy drought.

KCCA FC have stalled in the previous games and their aspirations to win the league get challenges every passing matchday. What will matter is how the Lugogo based react in their next games.

Vipers SC on the other hand are playing catch-up and with four games in hand on SC Villa, the Venoms believe the title is still within their reach. Whether they will be able to negotiate past the pilled game schedule is a discussion for another day.

What is interesting is that all the aforementioned three have to face themselves between now and May.

Here are the fixtures for SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.

SC Villa Remaining Fixtures

19 th April 2023 – SC Villa vs Arua Hill SC – Muteesa II Stadium

29 th April 2023 – SC Villa vs Vipers SC – Muteesa II Stadium

May 2023 – Maroons FC vs SC Villa – Prisons Ground 9 th May 2023 – SC Villa vs Blacks Power – Muteesa II Stadium

20th May 2023- SC Villa vs URA FC – Muteesa II Stadium

KCCA FC remaining fixtures

19 th April 2023 – URA FC vs KCCA FC – Mehta Stadium

29 th April 2023 – Gaddafi FC vs KCCA FC – Kakindu Stadium

May 2023 – KCCA FC vs Onduparaka FC – MTN Omondi Stadium 13 th May 2023 – Express FC vs KCCA FC – Muteesa II Stadium

20th May 2023 – Busoga United vs KCCA FC –Kakindu Stadium

27th May 2023 – KCCA FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC –MTN Omondi Stadium

Date to be determined – Vipers SC vs KCCA FC – St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende

Vipers SC remaining fixtures

19 th April 2023 – UPDF FC vs Vipers SC – Bombo Miltary Barracks Ground

April 2023 – Vipers SC vs URA – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende 25 th April 2023 – Arua Hill SC vs Vipers SC –Barifa Stadium

April 2023 – SC Villa vs Vipers SC – Muteesa II Stadium 2 nd May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Gaddafi – St. Mary Stadium, Kitende

May 2023 – Onduparaka FC vs Vipers SC – Greenlight Stadium 16 th May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Express FC – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

27th May 2023 – Vipers SC vs Busoga United FC – St. Mary's Stadium

Date to be determined – Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs Vipers SC – Kavumba Recreation Ground