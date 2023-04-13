Overview: The stroke format of play will be considered over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys. For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered at the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship.

Tournament: 2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships

2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships Date : Monday, 17 th – Thursday, 20 th April

: Monday, 17 – Thursday, 20 April Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Uganda will host 14 other countries in the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the picturesqure Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.

Two other East African countries Kenya and Tanzania will be joined by Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Addressing the media during the tournament official launch on Thursday, April 13, 2023, Moses Matisko, the Uganda Golf Union president confirmed that the visiting delegation are expected starting Friday, 14th April.

Matisko was flanked by the other members of the UGU executive committee, National Council of Sports’ Sarah Chelangat and Miriam Jemimah Akatekit, an official from Crown Beverages Limited, one of the sponsors.

“Uganda is ready to host the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. All preparations have been done and completed.” Matisko disclosed.

Moses Matisko, Uganda Golf Union President (Credit: David Isabirye)

He lauded the global golf governing body (R&A), the Africa Golf Confederation, National Council of Sports (NCS), Crown Beverages Limited, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa as well as Speke Resort Munyonyo.

All the teams will reside at the lavish Speke Resort Munyonyo hotel.

Uganda’s team led by skipper Joseph Reagan Akena has been training under head coach Flavia Namakula and Sam Kacungira as team manager.

The other members on team Uganda include Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti and Abdul Nsereko.

The female team as Frista Birabwa, Vivian Achen and Winnie Musuya.

Reagan Akena follows the flight of his ball during the 2023 NCBA Bank juniors golf championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and Spa, Kigo

Mode of play:

The stroke format of play will be considered over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

South Africa remains the overwhelming favourites for this championship whose target is the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan.

The two three teams will qualify to represent Africa at the global championship in Tokyo city coming up in June 2023.