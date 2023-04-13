Overview: Uganda's junior golf team has four male players; Joseph Reagan Akena (captain), Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti and Abdul Nsereko. There are three females in Frista Birabwa, Vivian Achen and Winnie Musuya.

Tournament: 2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships

2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships Date : Monday, 17 th – Thursday, 20 th April

: Monday, 17 – Thursday, 20 April Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Uganda’s junior golf national team that will compete at the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa has been named.

The team will be skippered by 17-year-old Joseph Reagan Akena, a member at Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi.

Akena is vastly experienced having also played at the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf championship that was held in Egypt alongside Ibrahim Ssemakula, 16 years old.

Another quite experienced crop is the trio of Frista Birabwa (17), Winnie Musuya (14) and Vivian Wanok Achen (16), all of whom played in Egypt last year.

L-R: Winnie Musuya, Frista Birabwa and Vivian Wanok Achen (Credit: David Isabirye)

The other members on team Uganda are Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti, Abdul Nsereko and Winnie Musuya.

Akena believes that the home advantage element will play a great role in their quest to conquer Africa and also secure a world cup ticket.

“We have been training well under coach Flavia Namakula. We have done the physicals, improved on several aspects of the game as swinging, posture and putting. The mentality is positive and I believe the home course factor will also spur us.” Akena said on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after a practice round.

Uganda is ready to host 14 other countries at the picturesqure Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.

The other countries confirmed include Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Uganda Golf Union president president Moses Matisko confirmed to the media that the participating countries are expected to start arriving by Friday, 14th April 2023.

Matisko reaffirmed the readiness for Uganda to host this event whose top three performers qualify for the Toyota World junior golf championship in Japan.

“Uganda is ready to host the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. All preparations have been done and completed. Countries start to arrive by Friday, 14th April 2023 ahead of Sunday’s official practice round and opening ceremony.” Matisko disclosed.

Reagan Akena putts at the practice greens of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course

Africa Golf governing body, the Africa Golf Confederation are joined by the world’s organ R&A alongside local partners, National Council of Sports (NCS), Crown Beverages Limited, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa as well as Speke Resort Munyonyo to make the event a success.

All the teams will reside at the lavish Speke Resort Munyonyo hotel.

Mode of play:

The stroke format of play will be considered over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

South Africa is the defending champion.