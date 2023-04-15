Uganda Rugby Union (URU) is one week away from its elective Annual General Meeting, and as is known to occur during such periods, each passing day comes with its own drama and theatrics.

On Thursday, four of the ten men’s premier league teams were exploring options to postpone their Round 14 matches this weekend. But it appears everybody involved has decided to put their grievances and differences with URU aside in order for all the matches to be played.

There are five matches scheduled for Saturday afternoon; each with a unique selling point to attract fans.

Full Round 14 Fixtures:

3 p.m.: Walukuba Barbarians vs Impis at Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium

Walukuba Barbarians vs Impis at Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium 4 p.m.: Platinum Credit Heathens vs Toyota Buffaloes at Kyadondo Rugby Club

Platinum Credit Heathens vs Toyota Buffaloes at Kyadondo Rugby Club 4 p.m.: Jinja Hippos vs Plascon Mongers at Damwaters Rugby Club

Jinja Hippos vs Plascon Mongers at Damwaters Rugby Club 4 p.m.: Kobs vs Rams at Legends Rugby Grounds

Kobs vs Rams at Legends Rugby Grounds 4 p.m.: Stanbic Black Pirates vs Rhinos at Kings Park Arena

At the start of the season, Walukuba had Impis on their hitlist but fell short by a converted try in the first round. The return leg will certainly be juicy although both teams will be without their number one flyhalf.

Although recent results have shown it is a one-sided affair, the Kyadondo Derby between Heathens and Buffaloes always unites both teams in a celebratory mood.

Get ready for an action-packed match as our players leave it all on the field.



Our next game is a 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙧 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 against the Plascon Mongers and we couldn't be more excited.



THREAD…#HipposTunameza #HippoSTRONG#NileSpecialRugby #GutsGritGold@NileSpecial pic.twitter.com/1uJTPW62EM — Jinja Hippos Rugby Club (@HipposRugby) April 11, 2023

Hippos and Mongers have planned a “Fair Play Match” event in which they attempt to clean up rugby’s soiled image. There will be a friendly match between Avengers and Nile Rapids in the build-up to this tie at Damwaters.

Although Kobs feel they have consistently got the short end of the stick this season, they are still showing up for their matches. A predictably easy tie against Rams should momentarily put a smile on their faces.

Black Pirates’ Director of Rugby Robert “Bobby” Musinguzi will manage his final match for the Sea Robbers. A grand thanksgiving party has been planned at Kings Park later in the evening but knowing Musinguzi, his focus will be on winning the match.

As they usually like to dismissively say in times of conflict, rugby has won.