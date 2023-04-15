Former Uganda Men’s Sevens international Levis Ocen has been named on Samurai Rugby’s squad for the Sunshine Sevens.

The sixty-fifth edition of the Sunshine Sevens will be played at East Grinstead RFC on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The event features amateur and elite men’s and women’s teams from around the world to raise funds to support various community charities.

Ocen joins a prestigious list of only two Ugandans who have toured with Samurai Rugby playing sevens rugby around the world. They are Philip Wokorach and Solomon Okia.

Philip Wokorach Solomon Okia Credit: APO Group

The three – Wokorach, Okia and Ocen – have two common things. All featured for Toyota Buffaloes in the Ugandan rugby premiership and had stints in Kenya as well.