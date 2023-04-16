Overview: The stroke format of play will be considered over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

Tournament: 2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships

2023 All Africa JuniorGolfchampionships Date : Monday, 17 th – Thursday, 20 th April

: Monday, 17 – Thursday, 20 April Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

A team of experienced officials was named by Uganda on the local organizing committee of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship that swings off Monday, 17th April at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.

The local organizing committee is headed by Dr. Jackson Were who is the tournament director.

The other members of the executive are Moses Matisko (president of Uganda Golf Union and tournament host), Anthony Agaba (secretary, Uganda Golf Union), Joseph Bagabo (treasurer, Uganda Golf Union), Robert Ejiku (committee member), Dorren Mwesigye (president, Uganda Ladies Golf Union), Edwin Tumusiime (head, Uganda Golf Union technical committee), Sadi Atibu (Uganda Golf Union technical committee), Wendy Angudeyo (transport), Gloria Mbaguta (guests hospitality) and Paul Kaheru (Event manager).

The official launch of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa

The tournament will also be graced by officials from the Africa Golf Confederation led by Johnson Omolo (president), Mike Aggrey (secretary general, Africa Golf Union), Christopher Mulenga (executive member, AGU), Philip Ochola (chairman Africa Golf Union technical committee) and Michael Mahachi (chief referee).

There are 15 countries that will take part to include hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Uganda is ready to host the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. All preparations have been done and completed.” Matisko disclosed.

The global golf governing body (R&A), the Africa Golf Confederation, National Council of Sports (NCS), Crown Beverages Limited, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa as well as Speke Resort Munyonyo are some of the partners and key stake-holders to have a successful event.

All the teams will reside at the lavish Speke Resort Munyonyo hotel.

Uganda’s team led by skipper Joseph Reagan Akena has been training under head coach Flavia Namakula and Sam Kacungira as team manager.

The other members on team Uganda include Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti and Abdul Nsereko.

The female team as Frista Birabwa, Vivian Achen and Winnie Musuya.

Mode of play:

The stroke format of play will be considered over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

South Africa remains the overwhelming favourites for this championship whose target is the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan.

The two three teams will qualify to represent Africa at the global championship in Tokyo city coming up in June 2023.