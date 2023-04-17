Overview: The mode of play is stroke over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys. For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

The opening round of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championship will swing off on Monday, April 17 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo in Uganda.

This comes after the official flag-raising ceremony held on Sunday at the same club.

Over 90 players from at least 15 Africa countries were drawn for round one that tees off as early as 8:00 AM.

Uganda’s captain Reagan Joseph Akena will play game one alongside Lerako Molefe (Botswana) and Shriya Purmanan (Mauritius) at 8 am.

Reagan Joseph Akena

Ten minutes later, another Ugandan Ibrahim Ssemakula will play with Gontebanye Mhotsha (Botswana) and Kenya’s Lee Mwenda Kimathi in game two.

For game three, Juma Abiti (Uganda), Lone Masalila (Botswana) and Ahi Danho Pierre Antoine (Cote d’ivoire) tee off at 8:20 AM.

The other Ugandan player to tee off at 8:30 AM will be Abdul Kakeeto, playing alongside Mohamed Amir AbdelHalim AbouElela (Egypt) and Jovannih (Gabon).

The last group of boys to tee-off will swing off at 12:50 PM.

Girls:

The first set of girls to swing into play will come at 9:00 AM with Frista Birabwa (Uganda), Khensani (Botswana) and Nadia Ahmed Mohamed Yousry (Egypt).

At 9:10 AM, Vivia Achen (Uganda) will be playing with Kyra Van Kan from South Africa in a group of two.

Ten minutes later, Winnie Musuya (Uganda) will tee-off alongside Botswana’s Yaone Mokgatle and Audrey Allui Emmanuela from Cote d’ivoire.

South Africa are the defending champions.

The best three teams per gender will represent Africa at the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan come June 2023.

Uganda Golf Union as the hosts is working alongside R&A, Africa Golf Confederation, National Council of Sports (NCS), Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Speke Resort Munyonyo and Crown Beverages Limited to make the tournament a success.

Full Draw:

Boys:

8:00 AM : Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda), Lerako Molefe (Botswana), Shriya Purmanan (Mauritius)

: Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda), Lerako Molefe (Botswana), Shriya Purmanan (Mauritius) 8:10 AM: Ibrahim Ssemakula (Uganda), Gontebanye Mhotsha (Botswana), Lee Mwenda Kimathi (Kenya)

Ibrahim Ssemakula (Uganda), Gontebanye Mhotsha (Botswana), Lee Mwenda Kimathi (Kenya) 8:20 AM : Juma Abiti (Uganda), Lone Masalila (Botswana), Ahi Danho Pierre Antoine (Cote d’ivoire)

: Juma Abiti (Uganda), Lone Masalila (Botswana), Ahi Danho Pierre Antoine (Cote d’ivoire) 8:30 AM: Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda), Mohamed Amir AbdelHalim AbouElela (Egypt), Jovannih (Gabon)

Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda), Mohamed Amir AbdelHalim AbouElela (Egypt), Jovannih (Gabon) 8:40 AM: Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich (Cote d’Ivoire), Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga ElEbiary (Egypt), Krish Beiju Shah (Kenya)

Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich (Cote d’Ivoire), Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga ElEbiary (Egypt), Krish Beiju Shah (Kenya) 8:50 AM: Junior Essi Kouassi (Cote d’ivoire), Mohamed Youssef Mohmoud Rabie (Egypt), Gregory Guignon (Gabon)

Girls:

9:00 AM: Frista Birabwa (Uganda), Khensani (Botswana), Nadia Ahmed Mohamed Yousry (Egypt)

Frista Birabwa (Uganda), Khensani (Botswana), Nadia Ahmed Mohamed Yousry (Egypt) 9:10 AM : Vivia Achen (Uganda), Kyra Van Kan (South Africa)

: Vivia Achen (Uganda), Kyra Van Kan (South Africa) 9:20 AM : Winnie Musuya (Uganda), Yaone Mokgatle (Botswana), Audrey Allui Emmanuela (Cote d’ivoire)

: Winnie Musuya (Uganda), Yaone Mokgatle (Botswana), Audrey Allui Emmanuela (Cote d’ivoire) 9:30 AM : Farah Ehab Mohamed Kamal (Egypt), Kofi Aya Race Gabrielle (Cote d’ivoire), Ria Bhunjun (Mauritius)

: Farah Ehab Mohamed Kamal (Egypt), Kofi Aya Race Gabrielle (Cote d’ivoire), Ria Bhunjun (Mauritius) 9:40 AM : Shufaa Twali Hassan (Tanzania), Chanelle Wangari Mwangi (Kenya), Zane Kleynhans (South Africa)

: Shufaa Twali Hassan (Tanzania), Chanelle Wangari Mwangi (Kenya), Zane Kleynhans (South Africa) 9:50 AM : Olivia De Labauve d’Arifat (Mauritius), Allui Eva Emilie (Cote d’ivoire)

: Olivia De Labauve d’Arifat (Mauritius), Allui Eva Emilie (Cote d’ivoire) 10:00 AM : Oscar Vallet (Mauritius), Jasmine Furstenbburg (South Africa), Mia Mohamed Abdelhamid Hussein (Egypt)

: Oscar Vallet (Mauritius), Jasmine Furstenbburg (South Africa), Mia Mohamed Abdelhamid Hussein (Egypt) 10:10 AM: Boungouende Boungouende (Gabon), Mikael Kuria Kihara (Kenya), Chrispin Kadzera (Malawi)

Boungouende Boungouende (Gabon), Mikael Kuria Kihara (Kenya), Chrispin Kadzera (Malawi) 10:20 AM: Junaid Ayaz Manji (Kenya), Victor Khamalatha (Malawi), Gabriel Le Court (Mauritius)

Boys:

10:30 AM : Dave Banda (Malawi), Belinda Wanjiru (Kenya), Wensley Haseb (Namibia)

: Dave Banda (Malawi), Belinda Wanjiru (Kenya), Wensley Haseb (Namibia) 10:40 AM: Taymour Youssef Mahmoud Rabie (Egypt), Parker Todd (Namibia), Tanishq Nobeen (Mauritius)

Taymour Youssef Mahmoud Rabie (Egypt), Parker Todd (Namibia), Tanishq Nobeen (Mauritius) 10:50 AM: Okoumigui Noe (Gabon), Kone Ousmane (Coe d’ivoire), Thomo Mokgatle (Botswana)

Okoumigui Noe (Gabon), Kone Ousmane (Coe d’ivoire), Thomo Mokgatle (Botswana) 11:00 AM: Charles Lohamann (Namibia), Ronan Vallet (Mauritius), Anthony Gedion (Malawi)

Girls:

11:10 AM: Sabrina Juma Likui (Tanzani), Audrey Wanjiku Gachora (Kenya), Ibtihel Hammami (Tunisia)

Sabrina Juma Likui (Tanzani), Audrey Wanjiku Gachora (Kenya), Ibtihel Hammami (Tunisia) 11:20 AM : Juliana Peter Kowaku (Tanzania), Isra Bou Amor (Tunisia), Bibian Ngosa (Zambia)

: Juliana Peter Kowaku (Tanzania), Isra Bou Amor (Tunisia), Bibian Ngosa (Zambia) 11:30 AM : Yasmina Driss (Tunisia), Anne Nsama (Zambia), Primrose Chikwaya (Zimbabwe)

: Yasmina Driss (Tunisia), Anne Nsama (Zambia), Primrose Chikwaya (Zimbabwe) 11:40 AM: Margaret Kabwe (Zambia), Jaden Deltel (South Africa), Mariam Masiya (Zimbabwe)

Boys:

11:50 AM : Nelson Johannes (Namibia), Ibrahimu Gabriel Mtemi (Tanzania), Jack Buchanan (South Africa)

: Nelson Johannes (Namibia), Ibrahimu Gabriel Mtemi (Tanzania), Jack Buchanan (South Africa) 12:00 PM : Amilkar Bhana (South Africa), Kudzai Mandava, Aliabbas Hussein Kermalli (Tanzania)

: Amilkar Bhana (South Africa), Kudzai Mandava, Aliabbas Hussein Kermalli (Tanzania) 12:10 PM : Keagan Crosbie (South Africa), Karim Ismail Abdallah (Tanzania), Hamed Abdallah (Tunisia)

: Keagan Crosbie (South Africa), Karim Ismail Abdallah (Tanzania), Hamed Abdallah (Tunisia) 12:20 PM : Dhruv Patadia (Tanzania), Youssef Mansouri (Tunisia), Michael Chuma (Zambia)

: Dhruv Patadia (Tanzania), Youssef Mansouri (Tunisia), Michael Chuma (Zambia) 12:30 PM: Rayen El Golli (Tunisia), Fabian Musonda (Zambia), Tanaka Chatora (Zimbabwe)

Rayen El Golli (Tunisia), Fabian Musonda (Zambia), Tanaka Chatora (Zimbabwe) 12:40 PM : Ben Youssef Mehdi (Tunisia), Leornard Chibwe (Zambia), Michael Wallace (Zimbabwe)

: Ben Youssef Mehdi (Tunisia), Leornard Chibwe (Zambia), Michael Wallace (Zimbabwe) 12:50 PM: Joseph Phiri (Zambia), Vincent Chinadambazina (Zimbabwe), Brydon Amm (Zimbabwe)