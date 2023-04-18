Overview: Unlike during the opening round, there will be two tee-offs happening at the same time; on the 1st and 10th tee boxes.

Following a rain-laden opening round of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championship in Uganda, the second round takes center stage on Tuesday, April 18 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.

Unlike during the opening round, there will be two tee-offs happening at the same time; on the 1st and 10th tee boxes.

Uganda’s Frista Birabwa in action on day one.. She plays with Sabrina Juma Likuli (Tanzania) and Ibtihel Hammami (Tunisia), teeing off at 9:54 AM | Credit: T. Okiror

This was proposed by the technical team in charge to minimize on the time wasted during the first round where at least 7 games were left pending with 4 to 5 holes to play.

The remaining games of round one were to be completed early on Tuesday before the second round teed off at 9AM.

Also, the ten minutes gap between the games was reduced to 9 minutes.

The opening round was lit up by a hole-in-one shot by Uganda’s captain Reagan Joseph Akena on par-3 hole no. 4.

Reagan Joseph Akena celebrates with the golf ball that he sunk directly from the Tee during the opening round of the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course | Credit: Timothy Okiror

The mode of play is stroke over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

South Africa are the defending champions. The best three teams per gender will represent Africa at the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan come June 2023.

Audrey Wanjiku Gachora wheels off her golf kit during round one | Credit: David Isabirye

Full Draw:

Girls:

9:00 AM : Khensani Mhotsa (Botswana), Allui Audrey Emmanuela (Cote d’Ivoire)

: Khensani Mhotsa (Botswana), Allui Audrey Emmanuela (Cote d’Ivoire) 9:09 AM : Yaone Mokgatle (Botswana), Allui Eva Emilie (Cote d’Ivoire), Farah Ehab Mohamed Kamal (Egypt)

: Yaone Mokgatle (Botswana), Allui Eva Emilie (Cote d’Ivoire), Farah Ehab Mohamed Kamal (Egypt) 9:18 AM : Koffi Aya Race Gabrielle (Cote D’Ivoire), Mia Mohamed Abdelhamid Hussein (Egypt), Audrey Wanjiku Gachora (Kenya)

: Koffi Aya Race Gabrielle (Cote D’Ivoire), Mia Mohamed Abdelhamid Hussein (Egypt), Audrey Wanjiku Gachora (Kenya) 9:27 AM : Nadia Ahmed Mohamed Yousry (Egypt), Belinda Wanjiru (Kenya), Olivia De Labauve D’Arifat (Mauritius)

: Nadia Ahmed Mohamed Yousry (Egypt), Belinda Wanjiru (Kenya), Olivia De Labauve D’Arifat (Mauritius) 9:36 AM : Chaelle Wangari Mwangi (Kenya), Ria Bhunjun (Mauritius), Jasmine Furstenburg (South Africa)

: Chaelle Wangari Mwangi (Kenya), Ria Bhunjun (Mauritius), Jasmine Furstenburg (South Africa) 9:45 AM : Shriya Purmanan (Mauritius), Kyra Van Kan (South Africa), Juliana Peter Kowaku (Tanzania)

: Shriya Purmanan (Mauritius), Kyra Van Kan (South Africa), Juliana Peter Kowaku (Tanzania) 9:54 AM : Sabrina Juma Likuli (Tanzania), Ibtihel Hammami (Tunisia), Frista Birabwa (Uganda)

: Sabrina Juma Likuli (Tanzania), Ibtihel Hammami (Tunisia), Frista Birabwa (Uganda) 10:03 AM : Zane Kleynhans (South Africa), Shufaa Twali Hassan (Tanzania), Isra Bon Amor (Tunisia)

: Zane Kleynhans (South Africa), Shufaa Twali Hassan (Tanzania), Isra Bon Amor (Tunisia) 10:12 AM : Yasmina Driss (Tunisia), Anne Nsama (Zambia), Primerose Chikwaya (Zimbabwe)

: Yasmina Driss (Tunisia), Anne Nsama (Zambia), Primerose Chikwaya (Zimbabwe) 10:21 AM: Winnie Musuya (Uganda), Bibian Ngosa (Zambia), Mariam Masiya (Zimbabwe)

The youngest female player Sabrina Juma Likuli from Tanzania (11 years old) | Credit: David Isabirye

Boys:

10:39 AM: Gontebanye Mhotsha (Botswana), Ahi Danho Pierre Antoine (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Amr Abdelhalim Abouelela (Egypt)

Gontebanye Mhotsha (Botswana), Ahi Danho Pierre Antoine (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Amr Abdelhalim Abouelela (Egypt) 10: 48 AM : Lerako Molefe (Botswana), Kone Ousmane (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Youssef Mohmoud Rabie (Egypt)

: Lerako Molefe (Botswana), Kone Ousmane (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Youssef Mohmoud Rabie (Egypt) 10:57 AM : Lone Masalila (Botswana), Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich (Cote D’Ivoire), Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga Elebiary (Egypt)

: Lone Masalila (Botswana), Kouakou Kouassi Ulrich (Cote D’Ivoire), Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga Elebiary (Egypt) 11:06 AM: Thomo Mokgatle (Botswana), Kouassi Essi Junior (Cote d’Ivoire), Taymour Youssef Mahmoud Rabie (Egypt)

10th Tee:

Boys:

9:00 AM : Eyi Saint Dennis Allan (Gabon), Junaid Ayaz Manji (Kenya)

: Eyi Saint Dennis Allan (Gabon), Junaid Ayaz Manji (Kenya) 9:09 AM : Gregory Guignon (Gabon), Krish Beiju Shah (Kenya), Anthony Gedion (Malawi)

: Gregory Guignon (Gabon), Krish Beiju Shah (Kenya), Anthony Gedion (Malawi) 9:18 AM : Jovannih Boungouende (Gabon), Lee Mwenda Kimathi (Kenya), Chrispin Kadzera (Malawi)

: Jovannih Boungouende (Gabon), Lee Mwenda Kimathi (Kenya), Chrispin Kadzera (Malawi) 9:27 AM : Okoumigui Noe (Gabon), Mikael Kuria Kihara (Kenya), Dave Banda (Malawi)

: Okoumigui Noe (Gabon), Mikael Kuria Kihara (Kenya), Dave Banda (Malawi) 9:36 AM : Victor Khamalatha (Malawi), Gabriel Le Court (Mauritius), Charles Lohamann (Namibia)

: Victor Khamalatha (Malawi), Gabriel Le Court (Mauritius), Charles Lohamann (Namibia) 9:45 AM : Oscar Vallet (Mauritius), Nelson Johannes (Namibia), Amilkar Bhana (South Africa)

: Oscar Vallet (Mauritius), Nelson Johannes (Namibia), Amilkar Bhana (South Africa) 9:54 AM : Ronan Vallet (Mauritius), Todd Parker (Namibia), Jack Buchanan (South Africa)

: Ronan Vallet (Mauritius), Todd Parker (Namibia), Jack Buchanan (South Africa) 10:03 AM : Tanishq Nobeen (Mauritius), Wensley Haseb (Namibia), Jaden Deltel (South Africa)

: Tanishq Nobeen (Mauritius), Wensley Haseb (Namibia), Jaden Deltel (South Africa) 10:12 AM : Keagan Crosbie (South Africa), Aliabbas Hussein Kermalli (Tanzania), Hamed Abdallah (Tunisia)

: Keagan Crosbie (South Africa), Aliabbas Hussein Kermalli (Tanzania), Hamed Abdallah (Tunisia) 10:21 AM : Dhruv Patadia (Tanzania) Mehdi Ben Youssef (Tunisia), Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda)

: Dhruv Patadia (Tanzania) Mehdi Ben Youssef (Tunisia), Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda) 10:30 AM : Ibrahimu Gabriel Mtemi (Tanzania), Rayen El Golli, Fabian Musonda (Zambia)

: Ibrahimu Gabriel Mtemi (Tanzania), Rayen El Golli, Fabian Musonda (Zambia) 10:39 AM : Karim Ismail Abdallah (Tanzania), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Uganda), Vincent Chindambazina (Zimbabwe)

: Karim Ismail Abdallah (Tanzania), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Uganda), Vincent Chindambazina (Zimbabwe) 10:48 AM : Juma Abiti (Uganda), Joseph Phiri (Zambia), Brydon Amm (Zimbabwe)

: Juma Abiti (Uganda), Joseph Phiri (Zambia), Brydon Amm (Zimbabwe) 10:57 AM : Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda), Leornard Chibwe (Zambia), Michael Wallace (Zimbabwe)

: Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda), Leornard Chibwe (Zambia), Michael Wallace (Zimbabwe) 11:06 AM: Youssef Mansouri (Tunisia), Micheal Chuma (Zambia), Tanaka Chatora (Zimbabwe)