Gaddafi and Wakiso Giants played out a goalless draw in a dull game played on Tuesday at Kakindu Stadium.

There was literally nothing to write about the contest with either side not getting realistic scoring opportunities.

The game pitted two games that have had a poor run in the second round of the league.

Gaddafi have won just one game this year and scored just two goals.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants are yet to win any game since the start of the second round.

The result leaves Gadaffi FC in 6th place on 29 points while Wakiso Giants move to 8th position o 27 points.

Gadaffi will return to action on Saturday away to Arua Hill while Wakiso Giants will host Onduparaka at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium the following day.