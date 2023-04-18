Overview: Since play was suspended for two hours on round one because of the heavy rains, the round was only completed on Tuesday morning.

South Africa boys and girls junior golf teams are in command at the on-going 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championship in Uganda at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.

After the first 18 holes action, the boys amassed 217 gross in their best three scores, 15 strokes better than the hosts, Uganda (232).

Egypt is third with 233 strokes as Zambia (236) and Zimbabwe (240) complete the top fve.

South Africa’s Kegan Crosbie had the best overall round with 1-under 71. He was two strokes better than countrymates Jack Buchanan and Jaden Deltel with 1-over 73 apiece.

Uganda’s Ibrahim Ssemakula had the best score of 2-over 74.

Juma Abiti scored 6-over 78 and captain Reagan Joseph Akena was on 8-over 80.

Abdul Kakeeto scored 84 and it was not considered.

Egypt had Mohamed Amr Abdelhalim Abouelela with 75, Taymour Youssef Mahamoud Rabie (76), Mohamed Youssef Mohmoud Rabie (82) and Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga Elebiary (89).

“We shall keep improving. Day one came with some nerves and unpredictable rains” Akena, Uganda’s captain who hit a hole-in-one (on par 3 hole 4) remarked.

L-R: A player from Namibia, Mauritius and Malawi pose for a group photo after holing out on the 18th hole

Girls:

South Africa (148), Kenya (163), Zimbabwe (167), Uganda (169), Egypt (178), Mauritius (178), Tunisia (178), Zambia (188), Botswana (202) and Tanzania (229) occupy the respective 10 position after round one.

South African Kyra Van Kan was the best overall girls after the first 18 holes with 1-under 71.

She combined with Jasmine Furstenburg (77) for the outstanding team score of 148.

Zane Kleynhans (78) had her scores not considered.

Kenya’s Chanelle Wangari Mwangi (80), Belinda Wanjiru (83) combined for the 163 total score.

Audrey Wanjiku Gachora (88) was not considered.

Audrey Wanjiku Gachora wheels off her golf kit during round one | Credit: David Isabirye

Two Zimbabwe female golfers Mariam Masiya and Primrose Chikwaya pose before tee-off on day one | Credit: David Isabirye

In third place is Zimbabwe with 167 gross after Primrose Chikwaya (82) and Kudzai Mandava (85) best scores.

Mariam Masiya’s 88 gross was not considerd.Team Uganda chases Zimbabwe by two strokes.

Winnie Musuya was the outstanding player for Uganda with 83 gross.

Frista Birabwa scored 86 whilst Vivian Wanok Achen’s 88 score was not considered.

Vivan Acen Wanok follows flight of her ball after swinging off on day one

The mode of play is stroke over 72 holes with the best three scores per day counting for the boys.

For the girls, the best two scores per day will be considered.

South Africa are the defending champions. The best three teams per gender will represent Africa at the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan come June 2023.

Round two (see full draw) is already underway under sunny conditions.

Egypt male players cheer up a teammate

Workers rake off the water moments after the rains on day one of the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championships at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa | Credit: Timothy Okiror