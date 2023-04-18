Matchday 1: Victoria Series 2023

Game 1: UAE W v Kenya W

UAE 84/9

Kenya 69 all out

UAE won by 15 runs

Game 2: Uganda W v Rwanda W

Rwanda 61 all out

Uganda 62/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Fixtures | Wednesday, 19th April

Morning: UAE W v Tanzania W

Afternoon: Kenya W v Rwanda W

UAE would not mind how the win came but they were not so convincing against a new look Kenya winning by 15 runs in the first game of the Victoria Series.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl first and they got stuck in restricting UAE to just 47 runs but they kept losing wickets in clusters and this affected their run scoring. The experience of the Kenya came to play especially in the final five overs as UAE ran out of resources with 84 runs on board.

In the chase, Kenya was in the game for the first four overs but once they lost their top order cheaply, it all went downhill from there with little contributions from the tail.

The slow bowling options for the UAE helped them to skittle out Kenya for just 60.

In the afternoon, the home side Uganda defeated neighbors Rwanda by 7 wickets in a dominant performance.

Uganda was asked to bowl first which gave them to get comfortable in the place of their crowd.

Rwanda lost wickets in succession with Gisele Ishimwe (19) playing a lone hand as Rwanda folded for just 61 runs in their 20 overs. Irene Alumo (2/9) and Consy Aweko (2/8) the pick of the bowlers for Uganda.

In the chase, Uganda lost both openers Proscovia Alako and Kevin Awino cheaply but player of the match Janet Mbabazi (29) and Stephanie Nampiina (18) ensured the result for the home side as they took care of the result to get the Victoria Pearls home by 7 wickets.

The win for the UAE and Uganda means that they set the tone on day one and will be making sure they keep the others behind them.

Action continues tomorrow with two games at Lugogo Cricket Oval. UAE face off with Tanzania in the morning and Kenya takes on Rwanda in the afternoon.