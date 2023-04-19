Overview: KCCA are winless in the last four games in all competitions drawing three and losing the other

KCCA begin the post-Morley Byekwaso era with a daunting trip to Lugazi where resurgent URA lie in wait.

The Kasasiro head into the game on the back of four winless games and on Sunday were ejected from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by Soltilo Bright Stars forcing Byekwaso to resign.

His first assistant Kaddu Badru takes charge against the tax collectors and has spoken with confidence ahead of this test.

“KCCA is a big club that wants to fight for all trophies but unfortunately, we are only in one competition at the moment,” said Kaddu.

“We go into the game with an aim to pick maximum points and we are confident of victory,” he added.

The 13-time league winners sit second on the table with 38 points, five adrift of SC Villa who have played two more games and host Arua Hill at Wankulukuku later in the day.

See who are back in full training! The Berlin Wall Najib Fesali and the Roving #2 James Begisa. #URAFC | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/d14rnnM08p — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, URA are in fine form and have lost just once since the turn of the year and lie 5th on the table with 30 points.

The hosts will miss suspended Joshua Lubwama through suspension but have Najib Fesali and Alfred Leku back from injury.

For KCCA, Brian Majwega and Haruna Lukwago are ruled out of the game.

In the previous 21 league meetings, URA holds edge with 7 wins against KCCA’s 6 and the rest stalemates.

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)