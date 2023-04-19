Table leaders SC Villa return to league action after a whole week with a game against Arua Hill at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku aiming to keep lead uninterrupted.

The Jogoos will go into the game moments after KCCA’s fixture away to URA and will be aware of how many points they lead the log.

However, all concentration and focus will be on doing their job against Livingston Mbabazi’s men who are missing several players through injury.

Team News | Players ruled out.



🚫 Richard Anyama injured

🚫 Rashid Kawawa illness

🚫 Rashid Toha family issues

🚫 Rashid Muhammad injured

🚫 Bright Vuni family issues #AHSC | #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/rkdrE5qSSb — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) April 18, 2023

Rashid Toha, Rashid Kawawa, Rashid Muhammad, Bright Vuni and Richard Anyama are among the players the Kongolo have confirmed out of the clash.

Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of a penalty strike by their top scorer Charles Bbaale who will be vital on the afternoon if they are to complete their ever double over the Kongolo.

At the bottom end of the table, Onduparaka host Soltilo Bright Stars in a game they need to win to keep survival hopes alive.

Asaph Mwebaze’s men are winless in the last four league games but the gaffer hopes the win against KCCA in the Uganda Cup spurs his side in the league as well.

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)