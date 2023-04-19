Overview:
Two officials from Uganda have been appointed as part of the crew in charge of the CAF champions league duel between Simba Sports Club and Wydad AC (Morocco) in Dar Es Salaam city, Tanzania.
Andrew Oryada (media officer) and Mike Letti Letti (commissioner) will be part of the 11 officials on duty on Saturday, 22nd April 2023.
Others:
Another official from Senegal, Daouda Gueye will serve as the fourth official.
Kenya’s Moses Ojwang Osano is the referee assessor.
The general coordinator is Joshua Robert Knipp from South Africa whilst the security officer is Josua Andries Andries Hoebeb is Namibia.
Video Assistant Referees:
The two officials in-charge of the Video Assistant matters will be Mahmoud Ashor from Egypt as the main Video Assistant Referee Egypt, assisted by Djibril Camara from Senegal.
The official kick-off time for this game will be 4:00 PM.
Match officials:
- Referee: Issa Sy (Senegal)
- Assistant Referee 1: Nouha Bangoura (Senegal)
- Assistant Referee 2: Hermann Desire Adou N’goh (Cote D’Ivoire)
- Fourth official: Daouda Gueye (Senegal)
- Commissioner: Mike Letti (Uganda)
- Referee Assessor: Moses Ojwang Osano (Kenya)
- General Coordinator: Joshua Robert Knipp (South Africa)
- Media officer: Andrew Oryada (Uganda)
- Security officer: Josua Andries Andries Hoebeb (Namibia)
- Video Assistant Referee: Mahmoud Ashor (Egypt)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Djibril Camara (Senegal)