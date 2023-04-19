Overview: The center referee for the game will be Issa Sy from Senegal. The first assistant referee is Nouha Bangoura (Senegal) as the second assistant referee will be Hermann Desire Adou N’goh from Cote D’Ivoire.

Competition : CAF Champions League 2022/2023

Two officials from Uganda have been appointed as part of the crew in charge of the CAF champions league duel between Simba Sports Club and Wydad AC (Morocco) in Dar Es Salaam city, Tanzania.

Andrew Oryada (media officer) and Mike Letti Letti (commissioner) will be part of the 11 officials on duty on Saturday, 22nd April 2023.

Mike Letti will be the match commissioner as Simba hosts Wydad AC during the CAF Champions League in Dar Es Salaam city on Saturday, 22nd April 2023

Others:

Another official from Senegal, Daouda Gueye will serve as the fourth official.

Kenya’s Moses Ojwang Osano is the referee assessor.

The general coordinator is Joshua Robert Knipp from South Africa whilst the security officer is Josua Andries Andries Hoebeb is Namibia.

Video Assistant Referees:

The two officials in-charge of the Video Assistant matters will be Mahmoud Ashor from Egypt as the main Video Assistant Referee Egypt, assisted by Djibril Camara from Senegal.

The official kick-off time for this game will be 4:00 PM.

Match officials:

Referee : Issa Sy (Senegal)

: Issa Sy (Senegal) Assistant Referee 1 : Nouha Bangoura (Senegal)

: Nouha Bangoura (Senegal) Assistant Referee 2 : Hermann Desire Adou N’goh (Cote D’Ivoire)

: Hermann Desire Adou N’goh (Cote D’Ivoire) Fourth official: Daouda Gueye (Senegal)

Daouda Gueye (Senegal) Commissioner : Mike Letti (Uganda)

: Mike Letti (Uganda) Referee Assessor : Moses Ojwang Osano (Kenya)

: Moses Ojwang Osano (Kenya) General Coordinator : Joshua Robert Knipp (South Africa)

: Joshua Robert Knipp (South Africa) Media officer : Andrew Oryada (Uganda)

: Andrew Oryada (Uganda) Security officer : Josua Andries Andries Hoebeb (Namibia)

: Josua Andries Andries Hoebeb (Namibia) Video Assistant Referee : Mahmoud Ashor (Egypt)

: Mahmoud Ashor (Egypt) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Djibril Camara (Senegal)