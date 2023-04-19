Victoria Series Day 3:

Morning: Tanzania v Kenya – 09:30 am

Afternoon: Uganda v UAE – 13:50

Venue: Lugogo

The round-robin nature of the tournament means that every game is a final, especially for the ambitious teams.

UAE’s loss to Tanzania has opened up the whole tournament, especially for the top three sides who will make the final on Sunday afternoon.

UAE take on the home side of Uganda tomorrow afternoon and a loss would mean the end of the road for the favourites if the other results don’t go their way.

For Uganda will mean they get a foot in the final and could afford a marginal loss to Tanzania and still make it to the final but a loss would mean they would need a big win against Tanzania to make sure they don’t fall behind on Net Run Rate with all top three sides with a loss each.

In the context of the game, Uganda will come into the game the more confident side after an empathetic seven-wicket win against Rwanda.

UAE celebrate during 2023 Victoria Series

UAE will have to pick themselves up quickly after a dominant Tanzania side knocked over their 138 runs in 20 overs.

UAE didn’t do so much wrong with the bat but it’s their fielding that let them down as they put down lots of chances and in the end, allowed Tanzania to get away from them.

Ugandans have been looking forward to testing themselves against a side five places ahead of them in the global T20 rankings and this is a clash they will need to bring their A-game.

Rwanda never tested the metal of Uganda but the UAE will come into tomorrow’s clash knowing what is at stake.

The afternoon clash is most definitely the pick of the action on Day 3.

In the morning game, Kenya will be taking on a confident Tanzania. Kenya will be hoping for some redemption to stop the loss count at just two but Tanzania is the outright favourite to get maximum points.

Tanzania was not great with the ball but it’s their batting that set them apart chasing down a score when at least seven and a half runs were the requirement per over.

Kenya has been on the wrong end of the result twice going down to UAE on the opening day and losing to Rwanda on day two. They are the only side without a win after two days.