Vipers SC edged closer to the leading pack in the title race following a slim win over UPDF FC on Wednesday in Bombo.

The Venoms earned a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal by goalkeeper Derrick Were.

The goal came as early as the second minute with Were pushing Milton Karisa’s cross into her own net.

The win coupled with losses for SC Villa and KCCA FC means Vipers close gap on the former two.

Despite dominating proceedings, the Venoms could not add to their early goal and this invited pressure from the hosts but they managed to hold on and claim all three points.

The hosts nearly levelled matters in added time but Faridi Achumu Rashid had his goal bound header kept out by Rogers Torach.

Today’s defeat means UPDF remain in 12th place on 22 points but only three above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Vipers are third on 35 points in 18 matches but with four games in hand on leaders SC Villa who have 41 points.