Match Day 3: Victoria Series 2023

Game 1: Tanzania W v Kenya W

Tanzania 146/4

Kenya 45 all out

Tanzania won by 101 runs

Game 2: Uganda W v UAE W

UAE 98/7

Uganda 99/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Tomorrow: 21/04/2023

Morning: Tanzania W v Uganda W

Afternoon: UAE W v Rwanda W

Tanzania and Uganda have done enough after three days of action to book their places in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Tanzania in the morning was asked to bat 1st by Kenya and the prolific opening duo of Captain Fatuma Kibasu (37) and Saum Godfrey Mtae (37) put on 66 to get Tanzania out of the block quickly.

Kenya vs Tanzania during the 2023 Victoria Series

A few wickets slowed down Tanzania but a late blitz from Perice Kamumya Zakayo 34 off 18 pushed Tanzania to the highest total of the tournament so far, 146 in their 17 overs the game was reduced due to a wet wicket.

In response Kenya was never in the chase as they quickly reduced to 4/3 inside 3 overs and later slipped further down to 20/5 and were never able to recover from that situation all out for only 45 in 14.5 overs.

A big win for Tanzania who greatly improved the net run rate that victory and virtually takes them into the final on Sunday.

In the afternoon UAE won the toss and was elected to bat 1st however, the UAE couldn’t engage second against an interested Uganda side that had its passionate fan cheering them on.

The top 4 for UAE that do the bulk of run scoring for them failed to engage the top order as they couldn’t find the boundaries regularly.

Kenya vs Tanzania during the 2023 Victoria Series

Captain Consy Aweko (2/15) led from the front with the ball and she had support from Irene Alumo (1/17) and Evelyn Anyipo (1/18) as the UAE was restricted to just 98/7.

In the chase, Kevin Awino (25) and Proscovia Alako (18) put on an opening stand of 31 together with some aggressive stroke play especially from the latter.

Kevin Awino was able to hang around for a lot longer but the finishing touches were applied by Stephanie Nampiina (13) and her best friend Immaculate Nakisuyi (18) as Uganda picked up not just a win but T20 ranking points because of defeating a side ranked above them.

Action between Uganda and UAE during the 2023 Victoria Series

The win also for Uganda means that they should be in the final on Sunday if they don’t lose at least two games.

The loss virtually knocks out the UAE unless other teams can do them huge favours to deny Tanzania or Uganda.

The unbeaten sides Uganda and Tanzania will meet again tomorrow morning while the UAE will wrap up their tour with a game against Rwanda.