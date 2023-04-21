Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy – Quarterfinal

4.30 p.m. EAT: Kenya vs Uganda

Kenya vs Uganda Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya.

Uganda was the last nation to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday morning ahead of the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy. Despite the late arrival, the team remain upbeat about their chances in the first match on Saturday afternoon.

They will face hosts Kenya in the fourth quarterfinal at 4.30 p.m. EAT at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Emmanuel Katuntu, standing in for head coach Martial Tchumkam who could not make the trip due to work commitments, observed that the team were ready for the task at hand.

“The boys are feeling good, they are in high spirits. We just had our captain’s run that looked very good, so they are raring to go. We tried to put them through a few things we worked on back in Uganda and they are remembering them. So I just expect that they will be able to execute them during the game,” Katuntu said to Kawowo Sports after the session on Friday afternoon.

Captain Calvin Gizamba believes they have been prepared well enough to give the former champions a run for their money.

“Everything. We have worked our lineouts, scrums and kicks. We have worked everything to make sure that we can dominate the game from minute one to the eightieth,” Gizamba said.

Kenya beat Uganda, 54-20, in this fixture last year before settling for the bronze medal. Uganda on the other hand were happy to book their ticket to this year’s edition. The latter have set their sights on progressing to the Cup semifinals, which will be at least two places higher than the previous final ranking.

“First and most important target is to win the first game. That already puts us at a higher level than we were the other time (in 2022). I should say we are going to take it one game at a time but the first one is very important because winning it already has us achieving one of our biggest targets,” Katuntu added.

Gizamba expects an entertaining contest from both sides whose senior teams share one of rugby’s biggest rivalries globally.

“It’s rugby. You can’t predict. Kenya is a very good side, they are very decent. They play well. We also play well. So it’s about who showcases the best on that day,” Gizamba said.

The winner of this match will face the winner of that between Namibia and Zambia in the second Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Full Quarterfinal Fixtures (local time EAT):

9 a.m.: Zimbabwe vs Cote d’Ivoire

Zimbabwe vs Cote d’Ivoire 11.30 a.m.: Namibia vs Zambia

Namibia vs Zambia 2 p.m.: Madagascar vs Tunisia

Madagascar vs Tunisia 4.30 p.m.: Kenya vs Uganda