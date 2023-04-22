Overview: The MTN monthly tee competition is a major precursor to the upcoming Katogo invitational championship due next month as the golfers polish up their skills off the tee-boxes (driving), swing, approach and the crucial putting.

Competition : The MTN Monthly Tee

: The MTN Monthly Tee Date : Saturday, April 22, 2023

: Saturday, April 22, 2023 Venue : Entebbe Club

: Entebbe Club Tee-off times : 7 AM to 2 PM

: 7 AM to 2 PM Mode of play : Medal (Full Handicap)

: Medal (Full Handicap) Dress code : Informal with a touch of yellow

: Informal with a touch of yellow Categories : Men, Ladies & Seniors

: Men, Ladies & Seniors Prizes: Overall, Men, Ladies, Guests, Top performers for Groups A, B & C

East and Central Africa’s oldest golfing amenity Entebbe Club and the leading telecommunication company MTN Uganda have reignited their romance once again.

The latest development reflects back to the years when these two parties worked hand-in-hand for the right synergy.

Entebbe Club is over 120 years of existence

Jacob Byamukama, the newly elected Entebbe Club chairperson, brands this partnership as special and unique.

Entebbe Club is once again privileged to associate with a partner as MTN Uganda. This is a special and unique key stakeholder as the club rebuilds. We are happy to have MTN Uganda on board for the Monthly Tee competition. Jacob Byamukama, chairman Entebbe Club

Jacob Byamukama, chairman of Entebbe Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Fast forward, the MTN Monthly Tee competition will reopen up the way this Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the par-71 lakeside facility best known for its numerous decimated dog-legged fairways, unique flora and fauna with a variety of pines.

With a large field anticipated, tee-off times will range between 7 AM to 2PM for either gender.

The MTN Monthly Tee mode of play will be medal (with full handicap considered) across all categories; men, ladies and seniors (aged 55 years and above).

This championship is a major precursor to the upcoming Katogo Invitational Championship due next month as the golfers polish up their skills off the tee boxes (driving), swing, approach and crucial putting.

Prizes:

Definitely, there is something to take home for that finest golfer by the close of business.

There will be prizes for the overall, men, ladies, guests, and top performers for groups A, B and C.

For obvious reasons, Entebbe Club is excited to be painted yellow given MTN Uganda’s magical branding hand.

It also goes without saying that the organizing team has bench-marked a touch of yellow on the dress code for the day both on the field of play and at the 19th hole experience.

The 19th-hole party at Entebbe Club is always electrifying and exciting

For starters, Entebbe Club is known for the best ambience, energy and party at the 19th hole experience during prize giving ceremony.

The famous Entebbe choir will be expected to perform a few of their favourite tunes such as “You are Welcome”, “Days of the Week” and the like.

Entebbe Club accommodates a number of indoor games such as Snooker, Pool, and Darts as well as several outdoor games including golf, cricket, tennis and basketball.

The club has been in existence since 1901 with a growing member base of over 1000 people