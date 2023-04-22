Overview: Uganda boys' team had the likes of team captain Reagan Joseph Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Abdul Kakeeto, coached by female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

Uganda national junior boys’ golf team booked a berth to play at the prestigious 2023 Toyota World Cup which will take place in Tokyo city, Japan this June.

The feat arrived after securing second position behind champions South Africa at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo.

Uganda’s team had the likes of team captain Reagan Joseph Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Abdul Kakeeto, coached by female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

General photo of team Uganda players and officials with their runners up trophy

Reagan Joseph Akena off the tee at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa during the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championship

Team Uganda amassed a total of 940 gross scores for the best three players to bag silver in 72 holes’ action.

Over the four days, Uganda played a catch-up game.

During a rain-laden day one where play was suspended for two hours, Uganda’s best player was Ibrahim Ssemakula with 2-over 74.

He was followed by Juma Abiti with 6-over 78, then team captain Joseph Reagan Akena (80) and Abdul Kakeeto (84).

On this day, Akena registered an eye-catching hole-in-one shot on the par-3 hole 4.

Juma Abiti follows flight of his ball | Credit: Timothy Okiror

On day two, Uganda’s best player was Abiti with 78.

Kakeeto improved to 80, Akena played 2 strokes over his day one score (82) and Ssemakula returned 86.

Day three had Abiti with the best score of 4-over 76.

Kakeeto was second with 81, Akena 85 and Ssemakula faded with 88.

Abdul Kakeeto swings off | Credit: Timothy Okiror

The turning point of Uganda’s game was on the final day.

Akena led by example like a typical captain with 1-over 73, his best score in the entire four rounds.

Reagan Joseph Akena with coach Flavia Namakula

Abiti followed suit with 4-over 76, Ssemakula (77) and Kakeeto had 78 as Uganda jumped from fourth to second and second the precious world cup slot.

Skipper Akena attributed the victory to the team talk session they held at the team hotel after the third round.

“We had a team talk at the hotel. We laid a strategy to chase and it worked. Everyone concentrated. We had something special that we targeted and we made it” Akena revealed.

Uganda’s head coach Flavia Namakula | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Uganda’s head coach Flavia Namakula was humbled by the qualification feat.

“I expected it (to qualify)” she noted. “Even when we were fourth after three rounds, I told the players that we could chase Zimbabwe and Zambia which we did. I explained to them that South Africa was already out of sight and we could get second place.” She stated.

Jackson Were, Tournament director with his speech at Speke Resort Munyonyo during the official prize giving ceremony | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Meanwhile, the Uganda’s girls team finished fourth behind champions South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Uganda’s girls team had Frista Birabwa, Vivian Wanok Achen and Winnie Musuya.

At the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan, Africa will be represented by three teams.

South Africa and Kenya will play in the boys’ slots as South Africa girls’ side is assured in the female gender.

The tournament will take place between 20th and 23rd June.

This will be Uganda’s second time at the global event since 2019.

Women dancers carry pots on their heads during an entertainment episode at Speke Resort Munyonyo for the official prize giving ceremony | Credit: Timothy Okiror