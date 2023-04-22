Golf, like many sporting disciplines remains an exciting and addictive venture to undertake.

With a club, a golfer swings to hit the small ball for as many yards as his energy levels can take him, minimizing the mistakes on the fairways as he approaches the greens to putt.

On any day and time, a golfer can get “possessed” with the golf demons to drive off, swing and putt as he or she sheds a sweat.

Given that rich background, the ardent keen golfer can travel hundreds of kilometres for a round or two.

Over 100 players have converged at the 9-hole Toro Golf club for the annual Equity Rwenzori Golf open in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

Golfers from all walks of life across the different clubs in the country are taking part in this championship that is now making three editions.

Ronald Kwikiriza holes out during the 2023 Equity Rwenzori Open at Toro club | Credit: David Isabirye

As early as 6:30 AM, the early bird clusters drove off the tee led by Nelson Ayiko, Willis Margach and M.Kitengo.

Top gross male players as national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai, Michael Tumusiime, Titus Okwong, Peter Kisembo, Isaac Mareria national junior player Abdul Kakeeto and others are among those participating.

Peter Kisembo follows the flight of his ball after driving off at Toro club | Credit: David Isabirye

Among the established females taking part is Mbarara and UGC’s Edrea Kagombe, Lillian Koowe (Toro club), Robinah Ongom (Entebbe club), Charity Atuhaire (Namulonge), Judith Kyomgisha, Faith Namara, and others.

The senior golfers too are in action as well as one professional, Ronald Rugumayo.

Different prizes await the exceling golfers by close of business on the day in either gender across the different groups courtesy of the main sponsor, Equity Bank.

Lillian Koowe shares a light moment with her caddie | Credit: David Isabirye

Full Draw of players:

NO NAME TIME 1 2 3 KITENGO M, NELSON AYIKO, WILLIS MARGACH 6:30AM 1 2 3 4 GERALD BIRUNGI, MARTIN TUMWESIGE, POLLYCARP RWANDEKEYE, MICHEAL BUSINGE 7:00AM 1 2 3 4 ISREAL ATUTWERA, IDI MUBARAKA, MICHELLE LINDA, JANET KABAYONGA 7:10AM 1 2 3 4 GODFREY KAMBALE, BRIAN MUSABE, PATRICK TUMWINE, AMBROSE AYENI 7:20AM 1 2 3 4 DAMALI BALUNGI, IVAN COLLINS , THEMBO DERIUS, BYAMUKAMA, NIWAGA KAJEMA 7:30AM 1 2 3 4 KIRUNGI FRANK NYATIA EDWARD KISEMBO LIGHT MUHENDA YUSUF 7:40AM 1 2 3 4 ROBERT MUGABE ATEGEKA JIMMY MABANO ROBERT KWIKIRIZA RONALD 7:50AM 1 2 3 4 KAIHURA GEORGE BYARUHANGA ERIAH KUSEMERERWA WILFRED SEKYANZI JOHN 8:00AM 1 2 3 4 CHARITY ATUHAIRE FAITH NAMARA TAYEBWA DAVID KUSEMERERWA SAUL 8:10AM 1 2 3 4 KOOWE LILLIAN JUDITH KYOMUGISHA JOYCE KISEMBO COROLINE KARUNGI 8:20AM 1 2 3 4 STEPHEN KABUGO GILBERT ASIIMWE KALENZI VICTOR FRANK MUGISA 8:30AM 1 2 3 4 WALTER TUKAHIIRWA BOB MATSIKO MUGANGA KET NARWOGA RUKIA 8:40AM 1 2 3 4 ASABA JAMES ISAGARA ANDREW MWEBAZE ALBERT MARK RUBATTSIMBIRA 8:50AM 1 2 3 4 EIDAD MWANGUSYA LAWRENCE OKWII SLIVER MUBANGIZI MUGANGA NATHAN 9:00AM 1 2 3 4 BWANGO SMART MWANGUCHA JUSTICE IHUNDE FLORA JILL PINDA BIRUNGI 9:10AM 1 2 3 4 COLLIN MUKURU WILLIAM OTIENO BRIAN AHIMBISIBWE EDGAR AYEBALE 9:20AM 1 2 3 4 KAGOMBE EDRAE ROBINAH ANGOM TUSIIME JOSEPH OBITA PETER 9:20AM 1 2 3 4 CJ OKADA OKWANG TITUS KISEMBO PETER MICHEAL TUMUSIIME 9:3OAM 1 2 3 4 AK MAYANJA GILBERT MUJOGYA ATWOOKI JIM BITWIRE KAGOMBE CHARLES 9:40AM BREAK BREAK 1 2 3 4 PAUL KASAIJA BAGUMA BERNARD GADI MUSASIZI JOEL NAGABA 11:50AM 1 2 3 4 BRIAN KAJEZI RUGUMAYO RONALD ALEX KAZENGE MUGISHA KAKEETO ABDUL 12:00PM 1 2 3 4 ISAAC MARIERA, MUGISHA RONALD, GEORGE ODONG, FRANCIS T1RWOMWE 12:10PM 1 2 3 BINGI ALOYSIUS JOSEPH OLORO DRICILE DRICILE SEKAJA ASHIRAF 12:20PM 1 2 3 4 ISAAC MARI NAGABA COLLINS BRIAN VICTOR KAL WYCLIF LEO 12:30PM 1 2 3 4 DICKSON KATESHUMBWA RONALD TURYATEMBE MICHEAL MUSIIME KOIMA KAGORO NOBERT 12:40PM 1 2 3 4 KATO JULIUS MISENJE JIMMY 12:50PM

Excited female golfers pose for photo moment at Toro Club in Fort Portal city | Credit: David Isabirye