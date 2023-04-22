2023 Trans Nzoia Golf Open (After 36 Holes)

Leader:

Ebill Omollo – 77, 75 (152)

T2:

Godfrey Nsubuga – 77, 77 (154)

Elvis Muigua – 75, 79 (154)

It remains a close contest at the apex of the leaderboard after 36 holes of action of the 2023 Trans Nzoia Golf open at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo (152) has a two-stroke advantage over the duo of Uganda’s Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga (Mehta club) and another Kenyan Elvis Muigua (Kiambu club).

Muigua led day one with 2-over 75, Omollo surged forward with a similar score during the second day on Saturday, April 22.

Once again Nsubuga played 4-over 77 on day two with 154, to tie with Muigua who played 6-over during round two.

Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga

Nsubuga is optimistic of a great performance during the third round as he targets to win the championship.

“I want to keep improving heading to the third and final round with the main objective of winning the championship” Nsubuga who had four birdies on day two remarked.

After a greyish start with a tripple bogey on hole one during the second day, Nsubuga recorded a par score on hole 2 before the first birdie on hole 3.

He then had a par on hole 4, two bogeys in succession on holes 5 and 6, par on 7, bogey on 8 and a par on hole 9 to complete the front 9 with 37.