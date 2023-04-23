Overview: The two teams share 29 league trophies between them but Villa has gone 19 years with one while its now three years since KCCA last won it

KCCA interim coach Jackson Mayanja has urged fans to rally behind the team as he begins his reign with a home game against arch rivals SC Villa on Sunday.

Mayanja who officially replaced Morley Byekwaso will be desperate to get off to a flying start and maintain the Kasasiro title charge that has been dented of late.

With no win in the last four outings, the 13-time champions cant afford to slip up against table leaders SC Villa who also come into the game wounded after a shock defeat at home to Arua Hill on Wednesday.

“KCCA, SC Villa fixture is a big game. Big games are for players with big mentality,” said Mayanja who played many times against the Jogoos during his glittering career. “We need to show that we have the mentality for such games. I have come here to win and this is the most important thing,” he added.

“We have 8 games to end the season and every game will matter. We must change our mind-set and this starts immediately.

“I respect SC Villa and they have worked hard to get where they are but this is a derby and we are KCCA FC. We have to step up and show we want it more than them.”

The hosts have only two players confirmed out in Usama Arafat and Dominic Ayella while Villa could miss the services of wingers David Owori and Jonah Kakande who suffered muscle injuries on Wednesday.

In the last five encounters, Villa have picked just one victory and lost twice drawing the other.

Villa lead KCCA by five points as they lead with 43 points and the winner between the two sides will enlighten chances to win the league.

In the other game of the day, Wakiso Giants host Onduparaka in the Sunday lunch time kick off.

Sunday Fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs Onduparaka – 2pm

KCCA vs SC Villa – 4pm