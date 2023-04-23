Overview: For the third year in a row, Equity Bank sponsored this tournament organized by Toro club in conjunction with Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

2023 Equity Rwenzori Golf Open:

Overall winner : Titus Okwong – 72 gross (won after sudden death)

: Titus Okwong – (won after sudden death) 1 st Runners up : Joseph Cwinya-ai – 72 gross

: Joseph Cwinya-ai – 2nd Runners up: Ronald Mugisha – 72 gross

The 2023 Equity Rwenzori Golf open championship successfully climaxed on the morning of Sunday, April 23 at Toro club in Fort Portal city.

US based Titus Okwong dethroned the 2021 and 2022 winner Joseph Cwinya-ai after a second sudden death play-off.

The main tournament was played on Saturday, 22nd April but due to limited time (following a forced stoppage of play due to heavy rains), the sudden death play-off was pushed to Sunday morning.

The sudden death play-off involved three players Ronald Mugisha, Cwinya-ai and Okwong, all who had tied on 2-over 72 after 18 holes of action.

L-R: Ronald Mugisha, Joseph Cwinyaai and Titus Okwong all tied up after 18 holes of action with 2-over 72 | Credit: David Isabiye

In the sudden death play-off that involved action on holes 16,17 and 18, Okwong and Cwinya-ai tied with three pars as Mugisha fell off with a bogey score on hole 17.

This definitely called for another play-off that Okwong triumphed.

“It is a pleasure to return home and win. It was such a great experience on a home course that nurtured me and made the golfer I am today. I thank my playing mates for the good play” Okwong stated moments after the sudden death play-off.

Okwong is now a golf coach at Livingstone College in the United States of America (USA).

His counterpart Cwinya-ai was humbled in defeat, lauding the victor for the mentorship in the sport.

“We had an excellent round and I want to thank the sponsors (Equity Bank), Toro club and the rest of the players. I won the last two editions and Okwong who is my senior has defeated me this time. He mentored me into the golfer I am. I will revisit my game going forward” Cwinya-ai remarked.

Ronald Kwikiriza looks at the pin flag after putting | Credit: David Isabirye

Big field:

Over 100 golfers graced the 9-hole golfing course for the tournament that was interrupted by afternoon rains.

Golfers from the different clubs in the country as Entebbe, Kilembe Mines (Kasese), Mbarara, Kabale, Arua, Uganda Golf Club, Kinyara, Namulonge, Entebbe and hosts Toro took part.

Equity Bank head of business Kenneth Onyango and a number of other staff also played.

Kenneth Onyango, Equity Bank Uganda head of business

Seniors:

Edrae Kagombe (71 nett), playing off handicap 15 won the ladies’ seniors’ category of 55 years and above ahead of Jill Pinda (79 nett), handicap 21.

In the men 55+ years’ category, David Tayembwa won with 60 nett, ahead of Charles Kagombe (70 nett).

For the seniors above 66 years, Gilbert Atwooki (handicap 13) won with 68 nett ahead of Francis Turyomwe (handicap 27) with 76 nett.

Gilbert Atwooki shows off his trophy and prize

Groups:

Men (A):

Simon Musinge, playing off handicap 6 won group A men with 68 nett.

Mbarara Club’s Nickson Nagaba (68 nett) and Nelson Ayiko of Kinyara club (69 nett) were first and second runners up respectively.

B (Handicap 13-18):

Darius Tembo (64 nett), playing off handicap-13 won group B.

Handicap 15 golfer Mutesasira Kitengo scored 65 nett to take second place ahead of Andrew Isagara (69 nett).

C (Handicap 19-36):

Patrick Tumwine (handicap 30) scored 65 nett to win group C men ahead of George Odongo (67 nett) and Robert Mugambwa (67 nett).

Ladies:

Group A (Handicap 0-18):

Entebbe club member Robinah Angom, playing off handicap 15 scored 72 nett to win the group.

Toro club’s Lillian Koowe, handicap 9 scored 76 nett to finish second.

Gross ladies:

Entebbe club’s Judith Komugisha toppled the rest as Janet Kabayonga came second.

Group B:

Playing off handicap 34, Rachael Kabuwe scored 74 nett to win on countback over handicap 20 Kate Muganga.

Rachael Kabuwe (left) recieves her trophy and prize

Side-bets:

The nearest to the pin contest on hole 15 was won by Rukia Nalwoga (ladies) and Gilbert Atwooki (men).

The longest drive was won by Robinah Angom and Peter Tumusiime in the ladies and men categories respectively.

Different top performers at the 2023 Equity Rwenzori Golf Open at Toro club, Fort Portal