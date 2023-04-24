Overview: Eden Thompson saluted the host of the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf championship, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) for the level of preparation on such a world championship course where a record number of teams attended.

The Royal & Ancient (R&A) Development manager – Africa Eden Thompson has tipped African golf associations and unions to produce the next generation of elite golfers in the world.

There is promising golf talent in many of the African countries. Each of the associations (federations) only has to have development programmes. Nothing will change overnight. There is need to stick to the structured plan in place. Eden Thompson, R&A Development manager – Africa

Thompson was in Uganda to oversee the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.

Eden Thompson, R& A Development manager – Africa | Credit: David Isabirye

He saluted the host, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) for the level of preparation on such a world championship course where a record number of teams attended.

The preparations for the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championships were top class. The largest number of teams were registered. The tournament progressed well with three referees. The course surface was excellent with great fairways and greens. Despite the day one disruption by the rain but it was solved immediately with a two tee start from round two until the end. The level of organization was good and the accommodation (at Speke Resort Munyonyo) world class and comfortable. The only aspect that needed a little improvement was transport. Eden Thompson, R& A Development manager – Africa

South Africa High Commission to Uganda speaks to the players and officials at Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo | Credit: David Isabirye

Quality of golf:

Thompson noted that the margin of golf quality is steadily narrowing between the top and bottom placed countries.

It is evident that there is a difference between the top and wider countries. But this gap is steadily narrowing. We had good scores, excellent decision making by players and we managed to see two hole-in-one scores. Eden Thompson, R&A Development manager – Africa

South Africa successfully defended both the boys and girls’ titles.

Uganda’s boys were second behind South Africa to book the third slot to the coveted Toyota Golf World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, teeing on 20th until 23rd June 2023.

This will be Uganda’s second time at the Junior world cup since 2018.

Africa Golf Confederation president Johnson Omollo hailed the R&A for the support offered to the confederation and individual African countries.

The Uganda Junior golf boys team | Credit: Timothy Okiror