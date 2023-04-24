Godwin Kayangwe was on Sunday re-elected Uganda Rugby Union (URU) president during an Elective AGM held at WIN5 Hotel in Nakasero.

Kayangwe retained his seat following a landslide victory against Phil Kiboijana. The incumbent tallied 65 votes with Kiboijana managing to get just 8.

Andrew Oulanyah Ojok, son of the late speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah (RIP) and MP for Omoro County, joined the executive having beaten Nathan Wasolo and Salem Cheman to the Vice President – Commercial seat.

Meanwhile, Eric Butime beat the vocal Zeno Othieno Owora in the race for Vice President- Technical.

Peter Odong retained his seat as the Secretary of the Union having beaten Regina Lunyolo who has been the women’s representative in the previous executive. Lunyolo has been replaced by Prossy Nakakande who beat Zakia Maseruka in the poll.

Kennedy Mulindwa was voted as the Treasurer in the new executive and he beat Samuel Luvanga to the post.

URU Executive 2023-27

1. President – Godwin Kayangwe

2. VP Commercial – Andrew Oulanya

3. VP Technical – Eric Butime

4. Secretary – Peter Odong

5. Treasurer – Kennedy Mulindwa

6. Women Representative – Prossy Nakakande

7. Age-grade & Development – Dorothy Nekesa

8. Upcountry Representative – Duncan Kirya