2023 Trans Nzoia Golf Open (After 54 Holes):

Winner: Elvis Muigua – 75, 79, 72 (226)

1 st Runners up: Godfrey Nsubuga – 77, 77, 73 (227)

2nd Runners up: Ebill Omollo – 77, 75, 79 (231)

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga finished second at the 2023 Trans Nzoia Golf open played at the par-73 Kitale Golf Club course in Kenya.

Nsubuga, a national team golfer and member at Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi scored a total gross of 227 in 54 holes’ action played over two days.

He scored 4-over 77 in the first and second rounds apiece before returning level par on the final day to earn K.shs 48,600 (at least Ug.shs 1,343,461.50).

Kiambu Golf club member Elvis Muigua won the tournament sponsored by NCBA Bank with a total gross of 226 (75, 79 and 72), bagging Kshs 81,000 (at least Ug shs.2,239,102.50).

Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo was third with 231 (77, 75 and 79), taking home Kshs 32,400 (at least Ug.shs 895,641.00).

Coming into the final round, Omollo carried a two-stroke lead ahead of Nsubuga.

“Second place is not bad. I will remain focused as I fight for the top position. I thank all my playing mates, sponsors, tournament organizers and my personal sponsors. The conditions were dry” Nsubuga noted.

Geoffrey Karioki (233), John Lejirma (234), William Odek (235), Josphat Rono (236), Elly Barno (236), K. Serem (237) and Sammy Mulama (237), Raphael Leming’ani (237), Bernard Omondi (237), Naomi Wafula (238), Philip Shiharsy (239) and Kevin Juma (240) completed the top 15 positions.

Only the 20 players had a share of the prize money sponsored by NCBA Bank.

Kitale Golf Club in conjunction with the Kenya Golf Union organized the tournament that had over 90 gross players.