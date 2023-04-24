Overview: Ronald Rugumayo is the Uganda's most on-form professional golfer. He was the only Ugandan pro at the 2023 Magical Kenya open, a European tour tournament.

FBC Zim Open (4th – 7th May 2023)

At Royal Harare Golf Club – Harare, Zimbabwe

Zanaco Masters (18st – 21st May 2023)

Lusaka Golf Club – Lusaka, Zambia

The coming month of May 2023 will be best for Uganda’s on-form professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo.

Rugumayo is set to take part in two high profile tournaments in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The long hitting professional will take part in the FBC Zim Open (4th – 7th May 2023) at the Royal Harare Golf Club in Harare city, Zimbabwe.

Two weeks later, he will travel to Zambia for the 2023 Zanaco Masters (18st – 21st May) at Lusaka Golf Club in Lusaka city.

I am set to play at the FBC Zim Open (4th – 7th May 2023) at the Royal Harare Golf Club in Harare city, Zimbabwe. Then, I will travel to Zambia for the 2023 Zanaco Masters (18st – 21st May) at Lusaka Golf Club in Lusaka city. I have prepared well for these tournaments which will prepare me for other tournaments in South Africa for the Sunshine Tours. Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda professional golfer

Ronald Rugumayo swings off

Over the weekend, Rugumayo featured in the 2023 Equity Rwenzori open as a guest player at his home Toro club in Fort Portal city.

He returned 1-under 70 during the round of 18 holes. He lauded the management of Toro club, a place that made him the professional golfer he is today.

Ronald Rugumayo (second from left) with other golfers before a round in Fort Portal | Credit: David Isabirye

“Toro club made me what I am today and I am proud of the club. I also thank all my playing mates. I couldn’t be where I am without my colleagues. We always commit with one another and support each other. I thank you for always being part and parcel of my development” The Rwandair sponsored professional applauded.

Rugumayo was also full of praise for Equity Bank for the support extended towards golf development at Toro club and in the whole country at large.

Equity Bank offered an appearance fee to each of the professionals at the tournament in Fort Portal city.

Rugumayo departs for Zimbabwe this week.