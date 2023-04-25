Tuesday Results

Arua Hill 0-1 Vipers

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 Express FC

Maroons 1-1 UPDF

Abubaker Lawal scored inside the first minute at Barifa stadium, Arua to hand Vipers a hard fought 1-0 win over hosts Arua Hill on Tuesday.

The Nigerian import scored with the first attempt on target with goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa culpable for letting ball slip under his body easily.

He was denied a second before the break by the assistant referee’s flag although replays showed he was onside as he scored.

In the second half, the hosts piled pressure forcing decent saves from Man of the Match Fabien Mutombora and a goal line clearance from the defence.

The win ensures the champions keeps pace with leaders as they are now on 39 points from 20 games, two and four behind second and first KCCA and SC Villa who have played more games.

At Kavumba, Express through Allan Kayiwa second half penalty salvaged a draw as he cancelled out Ibrahim Kasinde early goal while Fred Amaku winner handed Maroons vital three points over visiting UPDF at Luzira.