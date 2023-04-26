Overview: Andrew Byekwaso also gallantly serves as a member of the Advisory Board for the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG). He brings a wealth of expertise, enviable experience, leadership skills and vast knowledge to the committee that has a cross-section of professionals from different continents of the world.

Uganda’s Andrew Byekwaso has been appointed on the committee for the International Council of Traditional sports and games (2023-2027).

This follows a communique from the president and executive of the International Council on Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG).

The members were unanimously approved to the committee on the mainstreaming of Traditional Sports and Games into the Physical Health Education Curriculum in schools globally.

Chief Michael Shamsu Mustapha (Sierra Leone) is chairperson.

Committee members:

There are fourteen members on the committee to include; Aaron Scott Wendel (USA), Ganesh Bahadur Kunwar (Nepal), Soraia Chung Saura (Brazil), Abdoulaye Bamba Mbaye (Senegal), Aman Kumar Sharma (India), Sr. Sartaj Singh Sekhon (USA), Saihou Kanuteh (The Gambia), Momodu Alpha (Sierra Leone), Wayne Thompson (UK), Evans Kojo Yeboah (Ghana), Dr. Adam Kaya (USA), Andrew Byekwaso (Uganda), Favio Lamborghini (Italy) and Harko Brown (New Zealand).

It offers an opportunity to showcase what Uganda can give to world heritage while integrating the preservation of Traditional African Sports and Games within the curriculum. Andrew Byekwaso, member – International Council on Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG)

Byekwaso, a vastly experienced sports administrator is among the 15 personalities on the committee which will coordinate all the activities relating to the project globally between 2013 and 2027.

The committee’s first face-to-face meeting will be held in Los Angeles city, United States of America (USA) on a date yet to be confirmed this year.

He brings a wealth of expertise, enviable experience, leadership skills and vast knowledge to the committee that has a cross-section of professionals from different continents of the world.

Andrew Byekwaso talks to physical trainers at Chikadees pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Byekwaso also gallantly serves as a member of the Advisory Board for the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG).

Traditional sports and games contribute to the world heritage of sport culture.

Byekwaso, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited – United Kingdom and the director of Rhino Athletic Club (RAC).

Youngsters at Chic Ka dees pre school in Kitala, Wakiso learn Morabaraba game. Morabaraba is one of the traditional games introduced to Uganda by Andrew Byekwaso | Credit: David Isabirye

He is a household name in his native country of Uganda where he has worked tooth and nail in a number of community empowerment projects, sports protection from the grassroots, promotion of the traditional games and sports as well as conservation of the environment.

Some of the traditional games include Horse riding, Kowat Alrami (traditional martial art), Zurkhaneh, Belt Wrestling, Falconry (Hawking), Marabaraba, Camel Racing, Pencak Silat, Tight rope walking, Qazak Kuresi, Silambam, Sport Jiu Jitsu, among others.