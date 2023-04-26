Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series 2023

Game 2: Hong Kong W v Uganda W

Time: 10:30 EAT

Date: 27/04/2023

The Victoria Pearls will need to come back strong tomorrow morning in Namibia as they take on Hong Kong for the 1st time.

The Victoria Pearls lost their 1st tour match to UAE by a heavy 50-run margin and they need to pick themselves up quickly to make sure they stay in the hunt of being in the final next week.

The Victoria Pearls had to play the UAE less than 24 hours after their arrival and a tired performance saw them lose by a huge 50 runs margin.

The fielding was very average with a few dropped chances and misfields that gifted the UAE runs even when they had been pinned by Uganda early on.

Uganda continued the trend of winning the toss and bowling 1st which didn’t come off for them with UAE getting stuck in and piling on a challenging 120.

Victoria Pearls bowler Evelyn Anyipo against UAE in the 2023 Namibia Capricorn Quadrangular Series

The batting was non-existent and apart from the opening partnership worth 26 the rest of the batting was paper thin with the UAE piling up the dots that put pressure on the batters who eventually were not skilled for the situation with the leg-spin of Mahesh Vashinav the difference in the game.

There was a hattrick for Mohan Sharma as she claimed the scalps of Stephanie Nampiina, Phiona Khulume and Evelyn Anyipo. Uganda was way below the standard in the loss.

A 1st time ever meeting between Uganda and Hong Kong will be the chance for the Victoria Pearls to get back into the series.

Victoria Pearls bowler Evelyn Anyipo against UAE in the 2023 Namibia Capricorn Quadrangular Series

The two sides are only separated by a place in the global t20 rankings with Uganda in 21st and Hong Kong 22nd but numbers count for so little after the toss.

Alako Proscovia is struggling for confidence at the top but the technical team has kept the faith in her while the contributions from the middle especially Immaculate Nakisuyi are still missing.

The Champions of the Victoria Series will have a look within to put on a performance tomorrow, especially against a side ranked below them but also a team very unfamiliar to them.