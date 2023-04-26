Uganda Crested Cranes midfielder Joan Nabirye has officially been unveiled by Belarusian outfit ZFK Minsk.

The club made the signing of the defensive midfielder official on Wednesday after weeks of trials.

Nabirye only joined Kampala Queens in January after a heated transfer saga between the former and She Corporate.

Two weeks ago, the player who is under Ssepuya Inc Agency flew to Belarus and had successful trials before putting pen to paper on a two-year deal last week.

She signed alongside Canadian Patricia Mary Lamanna.

Over the weekend, Nabirye made her debut, starting in the team’s 4-0 home win against Dnepr Mogilev.

In the same game, Nabirye played for 70 minutes, made two assists before being replaced by Daria Korobanko.

The combative player who rose to the limelight last year during CECAFA Women’s Championship has formerly played for Asubo Gafford Ladies and Muteesa I Royal University in Uganda.

She also had a two-year spell at Kenyan giants Vihiga Queens.