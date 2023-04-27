Overview: A big field of golfers from across the country will be expected to play at the day-long Mayombo Memorial championship on the 9-hole golf facility in Fort Portal city on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The annual Mayombo memorial golf open championship will return for Saturday, 13th May 2023 at the par-70 Toro club in the tourism city of Fort Portal, Western Uganda.

The championship has been held for the past 16 years in honour of the late UPDF officer Brigadier General Nobel Mayombo who had a significant contribution to the development of golf at this club and Uganda at large.

For starters, Brig. Gen.Mayombo died on 1st May 2007 at Aga Khan University hospital in Nairobi city, Kenya.

A big field of golfers from across the country will be expected to play at this day-long championship on the 9-hole golf facility.

Golfers from Toro, Tororo, Mbarara, Kasese (Kilembe), Uganda Golf Club – Kampala, Entebbe, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Palm Valley, Jinja, Mehta, Mbale, Lira and Arua are all expected to attend.

This comes barely a week after the 2023 Equity Rwenzori Open that was won by US based gross player Titus Okwong (on a sudden death past Joseph Cwinya-ai and Ronald Mugisha following an earlier tie on 2-over 72).

Either gender will play in this event with the gross category of handicap 0-5, group A (6-12), group C (9-36), seniors (55 to 65 years-old and those above 66 years old).

The ladies will play in the gross category (0-18), group A (0-18), group (19-45) and the seniors cluster above 55 years old.

There will be prizes for the longest drive contest on hole no.9 for men and ladies.

In the same vein, there will be the nearest to the pin on hole 15 for either gender.

According to the in-house professional Robert Happy, the mode of play will be medal.

“We anticipate a big field of golfers for the 2023 Mayombo Memorial Golf Open on 13th May at Toro club. The mode of play on the day will be medal. We await a management meeting this Saturday, 29th April 2023 whether the professionals will also be part of the tournament” Happy revealed to Kawowo Sports media in an interview.

The tournament is organized by the management of Toro club in conjunction with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

